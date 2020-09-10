Outdoors Report: Evergreens, and everything else, on fire

The Evergreen State is on fire, our eyes and lungs are burning, and the harsh reality is that there’s probably only one thing you can do to help: don’t make it worse.
For years wildfires seemed like somebody else’s problem. They belonged to California. And then southern Oregon. More recently it’s been easy to dismiss the phenomenon of summer fire and brimstone as an issue that only folks on the dry side of the Cascade Mountains would have to seriously contemplate.
The green hills and valleys of western Washington, with all the rain-fed drainages and forever-green hills filled with rows of conifers, seemed a world away from those faraway hellscapes.
But those days are over.
This week, fires are burning across the morning shadow side of the Cascade foothills. The Capital Forest north of Rochester near the Mima Mound Nature Preserve went up in flames as well, forcing hundreds of homes to evacuate. Even the rainforest of the Olympic Peninsula was not immune to incineration as wildfires forced shutdowns around Lake Lena. And to the south the snowfed timberlands beneath the pinnacle of Mt. Hood were ablaze as all of Oregon turned into an overstuffed and untended salmon smoker.
And then there’s the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in our own backyard. The Big Hollow Fire near the Trapper Creek Wilderness Area was first reported in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. By Wednesday night the blaze was approaching 10,000 acres and still growing. By Thursday the fire had grown to more than 12,000 acres, making it the largest wildfire in southwest Washington by a wide margin.
All told, there were 30 large wildfires burning across Washington and Oregon late this week with more than 1,032,860 acres already charred.
According to Governor Jay Inslee there was more acreage burned in Washington on Monday alone than in 12 of the last 18 fire seasons. Those fires, along with the associated acrid smoke in the air, have prompted widespread emergency closures from agencies all over the state. The Southwest Clean Air Agency has listed air quality in Longview at, or near, “unhealthy” levels most of the week and the mills haven’t even been overly active.
In addition to ongoing and all-inclusive burn bans in Cowlitz and surrounding counties, the Washington DNR has banned fires on all 12 million acres of land it oversees. Moreover, the Bureau of Land Management has closed all recreation sites and many of its roads and the Washington State Parks commission has banned campfires through at least Sept. 15. Likewise, Oregon has declared a statewide ban on fires at state parks while moving to close several parks altogether.
Those types of prohibitions include Willow Grove Park in West Longview where all fires and barbecues will be prohibited until further notice. And with the Big Hollow Fire in full effect, authorities with the GPNF moved to close the southwest section of the forest almost entirely.
That’s because wherever people go they bring along an elevated fire danger. Whether it’s smoking a cigarette, parking hot exhaust in tall grass off-road, leaving campfires untended, carelessly dragging trailer chains and casting sparks into the weeds, or letting the hammer clap on a powder musket, the presence of humans only serves to inflate already dangerous conditions.
As evacuation orders were issued for residents of the Cougar area caretakers of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest still managed to phrase their plea as delicately as possible.
“If you have plans to be in this area of the forest, please consider making alternate arrangements,” read a press release from the GPNF earlier this week as more closures, and more fires, loomed.
Fishin’
With hellfire raining all around it might not be the worst idea to hit your favorite watering hole, so long as you can do so with throwing a spark or otherwise overheating.
The lower Columbia River is teeming with angling options these days with both salmon and sturgeon harvesting opportunities. The special catch-and-keep sturgeon fisheries will take place on the Saturdays of Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 between the Wauna powerlines and the Bonneville Dam. The Cowlitz River will also be open for sturgeon harvest on those days.
“We know people have been waiting for an opportunity to keep some of these incredible fish, and this is a great time of year to get out on the river,” said Laura Heironimus, Columbia River sturgeon lead with the WDFW, in a press release. “We’ll be watching catch numbers closely to make sure we’re staying within conservation objectives, but our data indicates the population is again strong enough to support a limited fishery this year.”
Only white sturgeon between 44 and 55 inches from nose to tail fork will be eligible for harvest. The daily limit is one sturgeon with a yearly maximum of two fish and night fishing is prohibited.
Anglers on the mighty Columbia between Buoy 10 and Rock Point/Tongue Point should note that Friday-Sunday they can keep two salmon per day, one of which may be a Chinook. Only Chinook and hatchery coho may be kept. Then from Sept. 14-22 anglers will be able to keep two hatchery coho per day with a requirement to release all other salmonids.
Further upriver there are more options. From Rocky Point/Tongue Point to hood River anglers will be able to target salmon Friday through Sunday with a daily limit of one fish. Only Chinook and hatchery coho salmon may be retained.
Last Saturday the WDFW tallied 1,181 boats targeting salmon and 154 bank anglers on the Washington side of the Columbia. Catch stats show that return on effort was best between Kalama and the mouth of the Cowlitz River. In Kalama 120 bank anglers kept 21 Chinook while 73 rods on 28 boats kept 23 Chinook and released two Chinook and one jack. Closer to the Cowlitz River 103 rods on 37 boats kept 50 Chinook, three jacks and released two coho.On the Cowlitz River proper last week the fishing was a bit more depressed. Between the I-5 Bridge and the mouth of the river the WDFW sampled just six rods on two boats with no keepers to talk about. From the freeway to the Barrier Dam another 11 bank rods could only tell tales of the three Chinook they’d already tossed back.
Last week at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery crews retrieved 158 fall Chinook adults, six fall Chinook jacks, 66 summer-run steelhead, 64 coho adults, two coho jacks, 56 spring Chinook adults, 15 spring Chinook jacks, 89 spring Chinook mini-jacks, and 24 cutthroat trout. Tacoma Power employees also trucked 13 spring Chinook jacks and 73 spring Chinook mini-jacks to the Riffe Lake reservoir on the upper Cowlitz watershed. A river report from Tacoma Power on Tuesday noted a flow of about 4,640 cubic feet per second with water visibility of 11 feet and a temperature of 59.7 F.
Out in salted waters anglers will now be able to fish for salmon seven days a week off of Westport in Marine Area 2. Beginning late last week ocean fishing in that area became an everyday affair with a limit of up to two Chinook salmon per day as part of the two-salmon daily limit. The minimum size for Chinook is 22 inches and the minimum keeper size for coho is 16 inches. Wild coho must still be released and the Grays Harbor control zone remains closed along with Marine Areas 1 and 4.
HUNTIN’
The wildfires in Washington have come at a particularly poor time for bow hunters who were hoping to start the lowland elk season on Saturday.
With many areas around the state already closed due to fire danger the expectation was that a mass of hunters would flock to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in search of prime elk hunting grounds, such as the Lewis River unit (560). However, the shuttering of large swaths of the forest midweek will only serve to put hunters in even more of a pinch.
Either way, with hoof rot continuing to wreak havoc on elk populations the WDFW is again reminding hunters to adhere to elk-specific protocol after harvesting an animal. Those precautions include severing the hooves and lower leg portion of the unlucky elk and leaving it at the harvest site in order to limit unintentional spread of the lethal affliction. Any elk with observed hoof deformities or mobility issues should be reported to the WDFW.
With hunting season beginning in kind the WDFW has finally released its annual prospects report for deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds.
“Our district wildlife biologists write these popular reports to give an in-depth look at what field conditions should look like this year,” Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager, said in a press release. “These prospects have a lot of useful information that can help brand new and experienced hunters plan their season.”
According to those who want you to buy a license the outlook this year is promising. Whatever the odds, chances of a good time can be buoyed by using the WDFW’s new online hunting regulation map (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/).
“Last year we created youth, veterans and active military special hunt days, and they were an overwhelming success,” Kyle Spragens WDFW waterfowl manager, said in a press release. “They offer a very unique waterfowl hunting experience that we hope evolves into yearly waterfowling traditions. Favorable conditions in the Canadian prairies, Alaskan tundra and interior valleys, as well as here in Washington wetlands, make us hopeful for a strong waterfowl flight this fall.”
Several important changes in regulations to keep in mind include requirements for sealing special game animals prior to inspection, a black bear identification test mandate, several youth-only and veteran or activity military waterfowl hunts, and expanded opportunity for snow geese in February.
On Sept. 19-20 youthful hunters will be able to get head start on pheasant season with a special underage hunt. Then, from Sept. 21-25, hunters age 65 and up will be allowed to hit the thicket for a chance to bag pheasant. The regular hunting seasons for both pheasant and turkey hunting in western Washington is set to begin on Sept. 26.
Cougar hunts are also open across the state along with seasons for bobcats, foxes, raccoons, cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hares, forest grouse, mourning doves, and crows. And, of course, the sun never sets on coyote hunting season in Washington.
