Outdoors Report: Evergreens, and everything else, on fire

Only white sturgeon between 44 and 55 inches from nose to tail fork will be eligible for harvest. The daily limit is one sturgeon with a yearly maximum of two fish and night fishing is prohibited.

Anglers on the mighty Columbia between Buoy 10 and Rock Point/Tongue Point should note that Friday-Sunday they can keep two salmon per day, one of which may be a Chinook. Only Chinook and hatchery coho may be kept. Then from Sept. 14-22 anglers will be able to keep two hatchery coho per day with a requirement to release all other salmonids.

Further upriver there are more options. From Rocky Point/Tongue Point to hood River anglers will be able to target salmon Friday through Sunday with a daily limit of one fish. Only Chinook and hatchery coho salmon may be retained.