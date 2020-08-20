Old School Radio: ‘97 Red Devils go for a three-peat

After a one week hiatus from the airwaves your hometown KLOG radio station will be airing historic local sports content again starting Saturday.
This week listeners will be able to relive the 1997 NWACC (NWAC) baseball championship game between Lower Columbia College and Big Bend. Playing at David Story Field the Red Devils were chasing their first three-peat under the direction of skipper Kelly Smith.
The game will be aired on 100.7 FM, and can also be heard online at klog.com. The broadcast will begin at noon unless NBA playoff games necessitate a later start.
