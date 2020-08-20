 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old School Radio: ‘97 Red Devils go for a three-peat
0 comments

Old School Radio: ‘97 Red Devils go for a three-peat

{{featured_button_text}}

After a one week hiatus from the airwaves your hometown KLOG radio station will be airing historic local sports content again starting Saturday.

This week listeners will be able to relive the 1997 NWACC (NWAC) baseball championship game between Lower Columbia College and Big Bend. Playing at David Story Field the Red Devils were chasing their first three-peat under the direction of skipper Kelly Smith.

The game will be aired on 100.7 FM, and can also be heard online at klog.com. The broadcast will begin at noon unless NBA playoff games necessitate a later start.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News