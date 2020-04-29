Off the Hook: State lets hunters and anglers return to fields and streams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Tuesday anglers, hunters, and hikers will be allowed to pursue their hobbies of choice for the first time in six weeks.

In March the state made a much maligned decision to call off all fishing and hunting in Washington in order to help curb the spread of coronavirus. While those restrictions helped to keep folks shuttered inside the loss of those outdoor recreation opportunities left many Washingtonians wondering what the heck to do with all of their newfound time.

Beginning May 5, the day after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was originally set to expire, outdoors enthusiasts will be able to return to their favored stomping grounds in order to hunt, hike, and fish to their hearts’ content.

Of course, in these times of COVID-19 precautions, there will still be a few extra safety measures to keep in mind. Specifically, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking recreators to stay as close to home as possible while pursuing their preferred pastime, and to still adhere to social distancing practices even in the mass expanses of the great outdoors.