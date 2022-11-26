NEXT loses approval for rail yard, earns potential $37M from United Airlines investment

CLATSKANIE — A company hoping to build a renewable fuel facility at a port industrial park in rural Columbia County has earned support from a national airline, though it faced a setback after a land agency ruled against its bid for a rail facility that would help transport items to the refinery.

Houston-based company NEXT Renewable Fuels earned approval earlier this year from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners and an Oregon state-issued air quality permit for the biofuel refinery it hopes to build at the Port Westward Industrial Park near Clatskanie farmland. The air quality permit is not affected by the land agency's decision.

NEXT hoped to start production by 2026 and have said the refinery would produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and other renewable fuels.

NEXT spokesperson Michael Hinrichs said in an email the timeline for the project remains unchanged.

The facility would import natural oils — such as french fry grease and feedstock — and use what they said is an eco-friendly process of turning that into usable fuels.

Rail yard or branch line?

The county's earlier approval of a potential 4.7-mile rail facility came with a few caveats: NEXT could not have more than 318 rail cars per week, and the trains could not exceed 100 cars in length.

For several farmers' groups and the Columbia Riverkeeper, the idea of a rail facility — even with the restrictions — left them filing a petition with the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, or LUBA, to reverse the county's approval.

The Riverkeeper and farmers have said the rail line would disrupt farmland and possibly pollute an area known for its agricultural uses.

"LUBA’s decision exposes a major flaw in NEXT’s proposed refinery — the unmistakable impact of a large rail yard on neighbors and water resources,” Riverkeeper Conservation Director Dan Serres said in a news release. “Without this approval, NEXT cannot build the refinery and rail yard, and major state and federal permits remain undecided as well. This is a major setback for the proposed refinery and rail yard, which pose a major threat to the health of the community and clean water in the Lower Columbia River.”

Hinrichs said the rail yard does not mean they cannot build the refinery, as the rail line was a separate issue considered by the land use agency.

“We have never said that in an emergency situation, we would not resort to using a branch line,” Hinrichs said in April. “We have always included this in our permits.”

He said the rail line would not have caused significant environmental effects and would only run adjacent to the facility, connecting to the existing Portland & Western Railroad.

The land use agency said in its Oct. 27 decision that the county's approval relied on a letter of support from the PNWR as well as what they said was a loosely defined term that came down to whether this rail facility would serve as a branch line or a railroad.

Legally, railyards under most circumstances cannot run in designated agricultural zones.

The Columbia County commissioners said they based their decision on the fact that NEXT was not planning to use the train tracks as a rail yard, and thus it actually could legally be built in the proposed area.

"Petitioners argue that the proposed rail facility is more than and different from a branchline (sic) because it is a complex series of parallel tracks that will be used for loading, unloading, maintaining and storing rail cars," the land use agency said in its decision.

The land use agency further explained that under the 2001 Oregon Rail Plan, what NEXT had planned did involve a system of tracks that are clearly defined as a rail yard. Based on this, they decided to repeal the initial county approval for the rail facility, with the offer that NEXT can reapply.

Airline invests millions in support

Though the agency's decision may have delayed NEXT's schedule for when it would start construction at Port Westward, United Airlines Ventures announced it could invest "as much as $37.5 million into NEXT, as long as the company meets certain milestone targets," NEXT said in a news release Nov. 15. It was not immediately clear in the news release to what milestone targets this refers.

“Right now, one of the biggest barriers to increasing supply and lowering costs of sustainable fuel is that we don’t have the infrastructure in place to transport it efficiently, but NEXT’s strategic location and assets solve that problem and provide a blueprint for future facilities that need to be built,” said UAV President Michael Leskinen in a news release.

“We believe this investment will not only bolster NEXT’s ambitions and create near-term solutions to expand our SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) supply, but further demonstrates our commitment toward producing SAF at the scale necessary to decarbonize the aviation industry.”

NEXT is also awaiting the completion of a federal environmental impact study as well as other state permits it needs to move on with the plan for the facility. The approval of these permits could help the company win an appeal against LUBA's decision.