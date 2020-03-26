The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.

March 28: Sauvie Island Bike Ride (easy/moderate); drive 90 miles round trip, bike 12-plus mile loop on flat, rural roads through wildlife sanctuary; views include Sturgeon Lake and the Columbia River; Bruce: 360-425-0256.

April 1: Old West Side Urban Walk and History Tour (easy): walk approximately 4 miles with no elevation gain; walk a route through the old West Side neighborhood of Longview and see old homes; stop at several along the way where a guest will talk about the architecture and share stories of the historic homes; Jenny: 586-872-8126,

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

April 4: Julia Butler Hansen Refuge to Skamokawa (easy/moderate): drive 60 miles round trip; walk 6.2 miles along the Columbia River from the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge to the Duck Inn in Skamokawa; car shuttle; good chance to see wildlife; Kim: 360-431-5530.