The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.
March 28: Sauvie Island Bike Ride (easy/moderate); drive 90 miles round trip, bike 12-plus mile loop on flat, rural roads through wildlife sanctuary; views include Sturgeon Lake and the Columbia River; Bruce: 360-425-0256.
April 1: Old West Side Urban Walk and History Tour (easy): walk approximately 4 miles with no elevation gain; walk a route through the old West Side neighborhood of Longview and see old homes; stop at several along the way where a guest will talk about the architecture and share stories of the historic homes; Jenny: 586-872-8126,
April 4: Julia Butler Hansen Refuge to Skamokawa (easy/moderate): drive 60 miles round trip; walk 6.2 miles along the Columbia River from the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge to the Duck Inn in Skamokawa; car shuttle; good chance to see wildlife; Kim: 360-431-5530.
April 11: Hummocks Trail Maintenance (easy); drive 100 miles round trip; hike 2.5 miles round trip while trimming brush on adopted trail; George W.: 360-562-0001.
April 12: East Fork Lewis River Kayak (moderate): drive 60 miles round trip to La Center, Wash.; paddle with the Cowlitz River Kayakers; need own kayak (call leaders); Becky: 360-560-4170, Karen: 360-442-3884.
April 15: Lake Sacajawea (easy) walk around the entire lake (3-plus miles) or walk half the lake (1-plus miles); Trudy and Ed: 360-414-1160. April 18: Angels Rest/Devils Rest (moderate/strenuous): Drive 130 miles round trip; hike 4.5 miles round trip with 1,500 foot elevation gain to Angels Rest, or continue to Devils Rest for a total of 7.5 miles with 2,300 foot elevation gain; see both burned and untouched areas from Eagle Creek fire; Bruce: 260-425-0256.
April 25: Bob Boardman Memorial Walk at Coweeman Dike, Kelso Easy); walk 3-plus miles on level path; John R.: 360-431-1122.
