The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

March 21: Siouxon Creek (easy/moderate); drive 110 miles round trip, hike 4 to 8 miles with 800 foot elevation gain along a stream with many waterfalls; David: 360-703-8738.

March 25: Lucia Falls/Moulton Falls (easy); drive 95 miles round trip , hike 4 to 6.5 miles with views of river and waterfalls with little elevation gain; John R. 360-431-1122.

March 28: Sauvie Island Bike Ride (easy/moderate); drive 90 miles round trip, bike 12-plus mile loop on flat, rural roads through wildlife sanctuary; views include Sturgeon Lake and the Columbia River; Bruce: 360-425-0256.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0