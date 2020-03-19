Mount St. Helens Hiking Club
0 comments
Mount St. Helens Hiking Club

Mount St. Helens Hiking Club

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Logo: Hiking club

The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.

March 21: Siouxon Creek (easy/moderate); drive 110 miles round trip, hike 4 to 8 miles with 800 foot elevation gain along a stream with many waterfalls; David: 360-703-8738.

March 25: Lucia Falls/Moulton Falls (easy); drive 95 miles round trip , hike 4 to 6.5 miles with views of river and waterfalls with little elevation gain; John R. 360-431-1122.

March 28: Sauvie Island Bike Ride (easy/moderate); drive 90 miles round trip, bike 12-plus mile loop on flat, rural roads through wildlife sanctuary; views include Sturgeon Lake and the Columbia River; Bruce: 360-425-0256.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News