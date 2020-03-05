The Mount St. Helens Hiking Club typically holds several hikes each month. Anyone interested in the hikes is welcome. For details and the meeting place for carpooling, contact the hike leader listed or visit www.mtsthelensclub.org.

Saturday: Herman’s Humps (moderate); drive 160 miles round trip, hike 10 miles round trip with 900 foot elevation gain; hike starts at the Bridge of the Gods on the Pacific Coast Trail; follow the lush forest trail to Dry Creek Falls, then on to the basalt pinnacles — Herman’s Humps; Becky: 360-560-4170, Karen: 260-442-3884.

Wednesday: Crown Zellerbach Trail (Scappoose, Ore., easy); drive 100 miles round trip, hike 4 to 5 miles on a former logging trail that travels from Highway 30 at Scappoose to Vernonia, Ore., on an easy trail with minimal elevation gain; Bonny: 503-556-2332.

March 14: Salmon River (easy/moderate); drive 180 miles round trip, hike 6 to 12 miles round trip with 500 to 1,000 foot elevation gain; choose level of exertion on this river walk; Susan M.: 360-751-1255.

March 18: Lake Sacajawea (easy) walk around the entire lake (3-plus miles) or walk half the lake (1-plus miles); Trudy and Ed: 360-414-1160.