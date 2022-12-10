Longview paper mill fined $4,000 for alleged permit violations

The state Department of Ecology fined a Longview-based paper mill $4,000 for four alleged permit violations at its sanitary treatment plant.

Packaging company Nippon Dynawave at 3401 Industrial Way was handed the fine in July, though the ecology department publicized the alleged violations Monday.

The department contends Nippon went over discharge limits three times at the sanitary treatment plant in November 2020, according to a notice of penalty the ecology department sent to Nippon.

The mill also allegedly violated the permit in June 2021, the department said.

“Nippon Dynawave Packaging works to diligently prevent compliance issues and works closely with the Department of Ecology to quickly resolve them if they occur,” Nippon spokesperson David Richey said Friday in an emailed statement to TDN.

By going over these limits, the department said, Nippon violated some of its state permits.

In a written report, Nippon said this occurred Nov. 3, 2020, as a result of high pH chemical that went into the sanitary sewer system and thus the treatment plant.

The packaging company also said they believed the line from a chemical bulk container was accidentally placed into the sanitary wastewater drainage pump instead of the usual process wastewater pump, causing the high pH levels.

Nippon in its written report said it had taken corrective action to balance the pH and ensure the incorrect line placement wouldn't happen again.

The company in February 2021 also completed a Treatment System Operating Plan, according to the Department of Ecology.

The Department of Ecology alleges that Nippon was slightly under the required biochemical oxygen demand, which has a minimum requirement of 65%; Nippon reportedly had 64%.

Nippon was required to pay the penalty within 30 days of receiving the notice of penalty. Stephanie May, spokesperson for the Department of Ecology Southwest Washington region, said the company paid the fine in full Aug. 3 and was within the 30-day deadline.