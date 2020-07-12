Life Line: Water safety imperative for boys, and girls, of summer

Until then, though, the YMCA is leaning on methods of mass communication in order to spread their message of water safety.

“That’s a big fear in our industry is that there will be a lot of drownings because there aren’t any swimming lessons going on,” Susan Dickey, YMCA aquatics director, said. “People are going to go out to outdoor water sources and might find themselves in trouble.”

At the top of the list for water safety is the use of life jackets by children at all times and by adults whenever they are in wild or unfamiliar water. For the last twenty years a loaner life jacket program has been in place at Willow Grove for visitors to use and return at the end of their safe stay.

“That’s an excellent program. If people have life jackets that are too small for their kids they should donate them,” Manny said. “All those life jackets out there collecting dust in people’s garages could be saving people’s lives.”