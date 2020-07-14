Kings Wild: Fishers flaunt social distance for chance at summer Chinook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer Chinook salmon season on the lower Columbia River opened up with a bang back on July 4 and hasn’t seemed to fade away much in the meantime.

Last week the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced an extension of the popular fishery that was originally slated to last just one week. A preseason estimate from the WDFW called for 38,000 Chinook salmon to leave salted waters for the mouth of the Columbia River this year. However, an updated forecast now has anglers anticipating a return of up to 65,000 summer kings.

On Saturday, beach goers and other anglers crowded the small shoreline near the Port of Kalama with more than a dozen fishing lines hoping to hook a king salmon before the season closes on July 15.

The Columbia River is currently open for king salmon fishing from Rocky Point/Tongue Point up to the Highway 395 Bridge in Pasco. The daily limit for salmon is six fish, of which only two may be hatchery adults. Anglers are required to release all steelhead and any other salmon other than clipped fin Chinook of hatchery origin.

On Saturday Brandon Bowen was cleaning a fresh caught salmon on the shoreline near the Port of Kalama. Bowen was out on the water at 6 a.m. and caught his first fish around 10:30 a.m. He estimated the summer Chinook weighed in at around 16 pounds.

“It’s a perfect day here,” Bowen said “It’s something to do. It’s been a pretty busy time for us fishers.”

