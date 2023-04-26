Since last fall, kayakers have been advocating for a place to safely launch, and on Wednesday, the Port of Longview commissioners agreed.

The board swiftly and unanimously decided to give the city of Kelso $46,000 for a nonmotorized water vehicle launch point off the Coweeman River.

The city budgeted $30,000 of its own money for the construction, and under the agreement port commissioners approved Wednesday, will get a boost of $46,000 in one-time funds from the port.

Commissioners expressed support for the potential economic and community benefits of having an official and regulated launch point on the river, where none currently exists.

"This has been a well-discussed project, so I'm happy to support it today. … We know it will be a community asset," Commissioner Jeff Wilson said.

Kayakers who want to float down the Coweeman River have been using a makeshift point off Grade Street Bridge in Kelso.

This area sits on a river dike for which Cowlitz County is liable in case of flooding. Having people carry their kayaks through wet rocks and loose dirt posed safety and legal concerns, Cowlitz County Utilities Manager Patrick Harbison told The Daily News in September.

Commissioner Doug Averett said he saw some kayakers using this spot, and they were "having a heck of a time getting in the water."

"I'm very supportive of this, and I'm sure the kayakers are as well," Averett said.

The city of Kelso then found a parcel of land just downriver of the southbound I-5 bridge on the Coweeman River, adjacent to Coweeman and South Kelso drives.

An agreement to purchase the property is underway, according to documents from the port meeting. The city also consulted with the local kayakers and water recreationalists to confirm this area was the best solution so far.

The proposed launch site sits along floodplains, so this would not be a permanent fixture just yet. The city says it will continue to look for more options.

If finished, this project would result in the "only easily accessible launch in the urban area," the city says.

Wilson said he wanted to ensure the city, which would be solely responsible for maintaining the launch, puts up proper signage and consistently communicates about water safety.

Kelso has a tentative agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation to allow parking under the north and south I-5 bridges, according to port documents.