'I'm kind of hooked' COVID-19 can't stop fishing charters

“I think some people are in fear of COVID. Less people have booked because of that. I am more cautious about cleaning the boat at the end of the day, making sure I disinfect everything and keep it as clean as possible,” Pearson said.

For now, those precautions seem to be helping. The 10 passengers who tried their luck on the water with Pearson on July 30 all said they felt like they were at no higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than normal.

“I’m fine with all of this. We’re outdoors. They were clear with the rules. And I think it’s different, it would be different if you took a holiday where you were on an airplane,” Leslie Armstrong, a customer on the July 30 trip, said.

Armstrong and her husband, Kelly Armstrong, traveled to Ilwaco from the San Juan Islands to go out on the Legacy last week. While this was Leslie Armstrong’s first charter, her husband has been on many. She said that besides the charter trip, they have been staying to themselves for the most part, only undertaking activities that are considered low-risk.

“We’re retired, and we live on an island. We’re not nearly as social as we were before but we’re very fortunate. This is way fun,” Leslie Armstrong said.