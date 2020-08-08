'I'm kind of hooked' COVID-19 can't stop fishing charters

The sun peeked over the Oregon coast hills, painting the sky in early morning hues of orange and pink and illuminating the spritz of water from a whale’s breath, as the Legacy charter boat broke through the surf.
Seagulls, the roosters of the ocean, cried their morning calls and the spray of saltwater onto the deck was nearly enough to make one forget that coronavirus concerns cover the shore and threaten the existence of entire charter fishing seasons.
For fifth-year skipper, Tyler Pearson, the story of COVID-19 began as a nuisance but quickly morphed into a much bigger fish to fry. Halibut season normally kicks off their year on the water, but for the 25-year-old captain who works with Sea Breeze charters out of Ilwaco, this year had a late start, moving from early May to late June due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
“When things first started closing, anyone not essential, they were out. So they don’t have money to book for trips and were more encouraged to stay home. So I was nervous,” Pearson said. “The people-type businesses seemed to be the ones affected the most. I kind of thought we were deemed not essential in that way. So it could be tough for us.”
Fishing seasons across the board were put on hold in March when Governor Jay Inslee put his ‘Stay at Home’ order into effect. As reopening plans started to take shape, the crackdown line on fishing was slowly given a bit of slack.
First, halibut fishing in Marine Areas 5-10 opened up on May 20 with alternating fishing days through June 30. Then, coastal saltwater fishing in Marine Areas 1-3 opened on May 26, and Marine Area 4 reopened to saltwater fishing and shellfish harvest on June 20. Summer ocean salmon seasons also began on June 20 and ocean halibut fishing is tentatively scheduled to begin in August.
In Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan guided fishing trips were limited to tours consisting of just two clients from the same household. Phase 2 brought more relief for charter operations with up to a dozen people from eight different households allowed per trip. Masks also became required on the boat in cabin areas and all gear was mandated to be disinfected regularly.
Pearson noted that he planned to spread out fishing clients on the boat by lowering the total number of people per charter for the rest of the season.
“When we first started going they did restrict the numbers of people on the boat a little bit. We normally have 14 to 16-man loads but we reduced that to about 10 or 11 this year to help with social distancing,” Pearson said.
While those reduced bookings caused some initial concern, deckhand Pat Schenk said everything has been smooth sailing since they were allowed back on the water.
“As far as our boat personally, we’re a busy boat. We get trips. It hasn’t affected us that much, as far as COVID stuff. We run every day. I’ve had only two days off in the last two months,” Schenk said.
Schenk has been chartering for most of his life, with all but three years spent crossing the bar out of Ilwaco. While things were not as bad this summer as Schenk first worried, he still fears that the industry could wind up shut down again.
“In all honesty, it’s impossible to social distance on a boat. You just can’t. When you have people on a boat, you have people just a couple feet apart, and that’s how it is all day long,” Schenk said. “So the idea of trying to social-distance on a charter boat is impossible. It doesn’t work like that.”
The hardest part for Schenk is balancing being direct about the rules but also being polite. As a deckhand, Schenk works for tips. Obviously, if someone isn’t following the rules, they’ll be talked to, Schenk said. But that can make for some uncomfortable confrontations.
“You can tell them whatever you want, people do what they want. We do our best. Customers don’t half the time, and I don’t blame them. People don’t listen well enough to actually really make it work,” Schenk said. “But also, I work for tips, so it’s not good for me to be a slave driver and slap people around. So I tell them, but I don’t headlock and turn them to the back deck.”
Sea Breeze Charters lists all of the new regulations online and before a boat leaves the dock each captain goes over the lengthy list of vessel and COVID-19 related safety rules. Pearson admitted that while the charters take every precaution, some people still get nervous.
“I think some people are in fear of COVID. Less people have booked because of that. I am more cautious about cleaning the boat at the end of the day, making sure I disinfect everything and keep it as clean as possible,” Pearson said.
For now, those precautions seem to be helping. The 10 passengers who tried their luck on the water with Pearson on July 30 all said they felt like they were at no higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than normal.
“I’m fine with all of this. We’re outdoors. They were clear with the rules. And I think it’s different, it would be different if you took a holiday where you were on an airplane,” Leslie Armstrong, a customer on the July 30 trip, said.
Armstrong and her husband, Kelly Armstrong, traveled to Ilwaco from the San Juan Islands to go out on the Legacy last week. While this was Leslie Armstrong’s first charter, her husband has been on many. She said that besides the charter trip, they have been staying to themselves for the most part, only undertaking activities that are considered low-risk.
“We’re retired, and we live on an island. We’re not nearly as social as we were before but we’re very fortunate. This is way fun,” Leslie Armstrong said.
For Steven Kysar, last week’s voyage was his third overall with Pearson but his first time seeking rockfish. He said he wasn’t nervous at all because Sea Breeze made all the rules and precautionary changes clear before booking.
“It’s not going to stop me from having fun or coming out here,” Kysar said. “I know they said they were having to reduce the number of people on the boat. There’s risk anywhere you go, so whether you’re in the grocery store or out here on the boat it’s kind of the same.”
After hauling in the boat’s maximum daily catch of 70 rockfish, along with a handful of lingcod, and two starfish that were cast back to the sea, the boat headed back to shore. Many folks onboard sported obvious smiles, even behind masks, and settled in for an afternoon nap as the boat sped back toward Ilwaco.
“Now that I’ve started I’m kind of hooked,” Kysar said. “This won’t affect me coming out again.”
