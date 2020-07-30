Huckleberry pickers need to get free permits for Gifford Pinchot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s nearly huckleberry season in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and forest managers are reminding the public that a permit is required to remove any amount of berries from the forest.

A no-cost use permit for personal consumption is available to remove up to one gallon of berries per day and a total of three gallons per year. Berries obtained under a free-use permit may not be sold, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.

To apply for a free-use berry permit, visit: https://apps.fs.usda.gov/gp. This is the only means to obtain a permit. Remember to print your permit or save it to your mobile device, along with conditions for use, and a map of the locations open to free-use berry collection.

All berry removal is prohibited in the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, all legislated wildernesses areas, and the “Handshake Agreement” area of Sawtooth Berry Fields.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, commercial berry permits will be available for purchase. All people removing more than one gallon per day, more than three gallons per year, or selling any quantity of berries must obtain a commercial permit.

Commercial permits will be sold in-person at the ranger district offices and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Headquarters on Monday Aug. 10. Thereafter, permits may be obtained from these offices by phone or mail. Commercial permits cost $60 for 14 consecutive days or $105 for the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0