Fish Rap: Catching up on the outdoors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s get this part out of the way right from the jump — There’s simply no way to keep up with all the happenings in the wide and wondrous wildscape where we find ourselves nestled.

The verdant valleys and craggy peaks are too numerous, and remote. The shady hollows and sun dusted meadows are as ubiquitous as they are hidden. And that’s ok.

A picture, I’ve deduced, is worth about a thousand words and we would need pages full of them in any effort to paint an adequate picture. Between big fish and trout, deer and elk, forest floor mushrooms and the succulent bivalves in salted waters, the natural spaces of our environment are abundant with bounty.

But this ink and these pages are not just for the hunters, and fishers, and gathers among us. This space is also for any hikers or joggers, and kayakers or walkers, and birders or bikers, and backyard astronomers or front porch philosophers who have any love for the out of doors at all. Going forward The Daily News will devote regular coverage to topics intended to help you find new ways to engage with the world outside, whatever that may mean for you.