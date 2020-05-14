Fish On: Four more days of salmon fishing set for Columbia River

Below Bonneville Dam bank anglers will be allowed to fish from Beacon Rock up to the dam deadline on those dates while boat anglers will be constrained to the waters between Warrior Rock and Beacon Rock. The daily limit for salmon and steelhead is six fish with a minimum length of one foot. Only two of those keepers may be adult fish, with no more than one adult Chinook kept per day. Barbless hooks are required.

Under permanent rules sockeye salmon will also be open for harvest in the waters downstream from the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver beginning Saturday, May 16. Shad and steelhead retention will also be open.

According to creel sampling numbers provided by the WDFW at least some of those anglers were rewarded for their time on the water during the three open days last week. On Saturday alone from Warrior Rock up to Cape Horn there were 606 boats counted targeting salmon with another 152 bank rods on the Washington side of the Columbia. However, there wasn’t any place on the lower river where catch rates stood out above the rest.