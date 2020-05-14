Fish On: Four more days of salmon fishing set for Columbia River

Like a fish that keeps bumping the hook but won’t quite commit to taking a big bite, state fishery managers continue to keep anglers anxious with their rods at the ready.
After a four-day opening for salmon fishing on the lower Columbia River that began on May 5 the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Thursday that four more days have been added to the late spring fishery. That initial set of openings was supposed to come to a close at dusk on Wednesday, but anglers will now be allowed to cast for salmon again on May 15,16, 17, and 20 on the mighty river.
The first four-day fishery came on the heels of a COVID-19 induced closure on all fishing that went into effect on March 25. This week’s announcement came somewhat as a surprise since the WDFW had originally warned that elevated effort and catch rates could result in an emergency closure of that fishery. Even with these extra days now tacked on the WDFW still plans on proceeding with caution.
“We saw good effort from anglers earlier this month, and we hope these additional days help others get back on the water as well,” said Ryan Lothrop, WDFW’s Columbia River fishery manager, in a press release. “That said, with this year’s low forecast and with fishing happening during what’s usually the peak of the run, we’ll be watching catch numbers carefully and taking a conservative approach to make sure we’re staying within our allowable impacts.”
Below Bonneville Dam bank anglers will be allowed to fish from Beacon Rock up to the dam deadline on those dates while boat anglers will be constrained to the waters between Warrior Rock and Beacon Rock. The daily limit for salmon and steelhead is six fish with a minimum length of one foot. Only two of those keepers may be adult fish, with no more than one adult Chinook kept per day. Barbless hooks are required.
Under permanent rules sockeye salmon will also be open for harvest in the waters downstream from the I-5 Bridge in Vancouver beginning Saturday, May 16. Shad and steelhead retention will also be open.
According to creel sampling numbers provided by the WDFW at least some of those anglers were rewarded for their time on the water during the three open days last week. On Saturday alone from Warrior Rock up to Cape Horn there were 606 boats counted targeting salmon with another 152 bank rods on the Washington side of the Columbia. However, there wasn’t any place on the lower river where catch rates stood out above the rest.
From Longview down to Vancouver 87 rods on 41 boats were tallied with six keeper Chinook and one jack. Near the bend in the river at Vancouver there were 170 bank anglers with four keeper Chinook while 575 rods on 262 boats kept 24 springers and two jacks. Two bank anglers holed up near Camas/Washougal had no catch at all but 203 rods on 89 boats wound up with 20 springers in the box. The bulk of the effort was saved for the waters just below Bonneville where 827 bank anglers kept 115 Chinook, 13 jacks and one steelhead. Another 75 rods on 24 boats kept 11 Chinook and one jack from just below the dam pool.
Effort has also been elevated on tributaries to the lower Columbia River over the last week as anglers seized on the opportunity to flee the mind numbing safety of home.
The Cowlitz River is currently open for steelhead and coho retention from the mouth up to the Barrier Dam. The most recent creel sampling conducted by the WDFW found 33 bank rods between the I-5 Bridge at Toledo and the mouth with two steelhead bonked and another released. Between the freeway and the deadline at the Barrier Dam another 61 bank rods were only able to catch and release one steelhead while 20 rods dangling from seven boats kept one steely.
Fish handlers at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery recovered 334 winter-run steelhead adults last week along with 36 spring Chinook adults, 27 spring Chinooks jacks, and 14 summer-run steelhead. Those crews also trucked 33 winter-run steelhead adults, 16 spring Chinook adults, and three spring Chinook jacks to Lake Scanewa in Randle, along with 32 winter-run steelhead adults that were put into the Cispus River near Yellow Jacket Creek in Randle. Another 25 winter-run steelhead were deposited in the Tilton River at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton. This week’s water report from Tacoma Power listed river flow at 8,580 feet per second below Mayfield Dam with visibility of nine feet and a temperature of 47.1 degrees.
The Lewis River is currently closed to salmon and steelhead fishing from the mouth up to Merwin Dam. However, last week the WDFW sampled eight bank anglers with no catch while nine rods on five boats released one steelhead. The escapement goal for hatchery spring Chinook on the Lewis River is 1,350 adults. As of May 7 only 562 springer adults, including 43 unclipped fish, had found their way back.
The Kalama River has been fishing well since it reopened. The daily limit on that free flowing entity of God is six fish, only one of which may be an adult, and anglers are required to release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook and hatchery coho. Last week the WDFW sampled 49 bank anglers with one keeper Chinook and two steelhead to show while 12 boats with 24 rods kept two Chinook and one steelhead.
According to Colby Rader of Kalama, the fishing has actually been better than those numbers indicate.
“Actually just got off the drift boat. Caught a steelhead and lost a springer. The last couple of (trips) we’ve been smacking the springers, though,” Rader said on Thursday afternoon. “The last few days have slowed down for the springers for some reason. Talked to a couple guys that already have caught a couple early summer steelhead.”
The escapement goal for hatchery spring Chinook on the Kalama River is 500 adults. As of May 7 only 141 adults, including 10 unclipped fish, had been collected. It seems those numbers haven’t put a damper on angler effort, though.
“If you’re planning on putting this in the paper maybe you could not mention it was on the Kalama,” joked Rader. “There are already enough people.”
Elsewhere, the WDFW sampled eight anglers with no catch on Salmon Creek, and173 rods on 74 boats kept 66 Chinook on the Wind River. On Drano Lake 26 bank rods kept one Chinook and released another while 354 rods on 142 boats kept 78 Chinook, two jacks, and released two Chinook. Seven more bank anglers on the Klickitat River kept one Chinook.
In addition to piscatorial prospects on area rivers the WDFW has also continued its hatchery stocking program this month so that anglers might also find hungry fish on nearby lakes and ponds in Cowlitz County. On May 3 there were 2,400 “catchable” rainbow trout weighing less than a half pound each put into Lake Sacajawea. That same day 2,760 rainbows of the same size were dropped into Kress Lake. On May 4 Kress Lake received another truck full of trout but this time there were 2,875 even smaller brown trout in the delivery. On May 5 there were fifty hefty rainbows weighing more than two pounds each put into Horseshoe Lake along with 2,500 of those pesky “catchable-size” rainbows. Kress Lake was planted again on May 6 with 2,512 rainbow trout of the catchable but not “eatable” variety.
Lewis County has also received several sizable shipments of hatchery fish this month. On May 4 Lake Carlisle (Ol’ Mill Pond) in Onalaska was planted with 4,800 rainbows weighing two pounds each, 322 rainbow trout weighing about six pounds each along with 62 rainbows weighing nearly ten pounds each. South Lewis County Park Pond (Ol’ Wallace Pond) in Toledo received 4,000 rainbows weighing a half pound each on May 7and Lake Mayfield on the Cowlitz River was planted with 3,600 rainbows weighing more than a half pound each on May 13.
With efforts to curb coronavirus ongoing the WDFW is again urging anglers to take precautions when hitting the water and to double check for emergency closures.
“WDFW reminds anglers to be aware of potential restrictions and closures at their intended destinations, and to be prepared to change plans if a site is closed or appears too congested to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet from others,” read the WDFW press release. “Anglers are also asked to avoid interfering with tribal members who may be fishing for fish to be used in tribal ceremonies and for distribution to elders and family members who cannot travel. During the pandemic, obtaining these fish for their communities has taken on even greater importance than normal.”
Additional information, including updates related to COVID-19, can be found on the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
