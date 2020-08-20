Fair Game: Hatcheries and refuges opened for harvest

The WDFW has scheduled a series of virtual meetings in order to provide more information to the public. A meeting on Aug. 25 will be set aside for small game, upland game, and furbearers. Aug. 27 is set aside to talk about general issues, equipment and licensing. Waterfowl will be discussed on Sept. 1, and elk will be the topic du jour on Sept. 3. On Sept. 9 the topic will switch to deer, while bighorn sheep, boundaries, and mountain goats will be discussed on Sept. 10. Each meeting will be held between 6-7 p.m.

Feedback can be provided via text message to 855-925-2801 by using keywords such as “deer,” “elk,” “small game,” “waterfowl,” “bighorn,” or “general.” Only one subject may be included in each text message. Feedback can also be sent by mail to: Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

Details regarding the proposed changes, along with links to the virtual meetings, can be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting.

While there is still some time to wait before the bulk of hunting seasons begin, it’s important to remember that roadkill salvage is almost always allowed in Washington with the use of an emergency permit provided by the WDFW. However, deer are not legal for salvage in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum, or Clark counties in order to protect endangered populations of Columbian white-tailed deer. Permits are available online and must be obtained within 24 hours of any deer or elk salvage. Permit applications, and additional roadkill salvage regulations, can now be found online at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/roadkill-salvage.

