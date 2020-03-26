The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
On the third Saturday of each month, the group and Cowlitz On the Move sponsor “Move It Saturday” where all bicyclists, rollerbladers, walkers and hikers are encouraged to participate in an hour of their favorite activities and then, if they have time, enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize.
The schedule
March 28: 9 a.m., Running of the Fools (5K/10K), Willow Grove Park, Longview; a Cowlitz Valley Runners and Longview Parks and Recreation collaborative event; participation fee.
— The Daily News
