The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

On the third Saturday of each month, the group and Cowlitz On the Move sponsor “Move It Saturday” where all bicyclists, rollerbladers, walkers and hikers are encouraged to participate in an hour of their favorite activities and then, if they have time, enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The schedule

March 21: 8 a.m. Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free. 9 a.m., Pacific One Day Run, Hemlock Plaza at Lake Sacajawea, Longview; participation fee.

March 28: 9 a.m., Running of the Fools (5K/10K), Willow Grove Park, Longview; a Cowlitz Valley Runners and Longview Parks and Recreation collaborative event; participation fee.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0