Cowlitz Valley Runners

All runs are open to the public and start at 8 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com .

On the third Saturday of each month, the group and Cowlitz On the Move sponsor “Move It Saturday” where all bicyclists, rollerbladers, walkers and hikers are encouraged to participate in an hour of their favorite activities and then, if they have time, enjoy a cup of coffee and socialize.