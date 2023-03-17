The Cowlitz Indian Tribe got $150,000 in state funds to boost its electric transportation project in an effort to continue the state's switch to carbon-free vehicles.

The Washington State Department of Commerce gave $970,000 total for five projects across the state that focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure, according to a news release from the department.

One of those projects is the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Fleet Electrification and Resilient Energy project, which is a "long-term vision" to decarbonize the tribe's fleet, the news release says.

At the administration's headquarters in Longview, the project will try to combine renewable energy with charging and battery storage using "minimal energy from the grid," the department said.

“These projects are exciting examples of collaborations between Washington’s Tribal and local government leaders and utilities, building on shared values of environmental stewardship and equitable economic opportunity to advance our transportation electrification goals,” Commerce Interim Director Kendrick Stewart said in the news release.

This is a first round of grants given by the state through the Electrification of Transportation Systems program. The program is a collaboration between local governments, federally recognized tribes, small utility and state agencies. Of the 23 applicants, five were picked.

The Clean Energy Fund was created by the Washington state Legislature to support "rapid electrification" of all vehicles in the state. Bills are moving through the current legislative session to protect EV stations and supplies.

Rural communities have not had as much access to electric charging stations, and the 2021 State Energy Strategy was designed as a way to remedy that.

A second round of grants is being reviewed after the application period closed March 6, the news release says.