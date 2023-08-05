Flooding in Southwest Washington is often accepted as a given fact of living along the Columbia River. But as movement of sediment leftover from the last Mount St. Helens blast continues, local leaders are teaming up to find solutions that avoid potentially catastrophic floods and larger ecological disasters.

Cowlitz County recently passed an updated flood mitigation plan, which they must update every 10 years to account for environmental and infrastructure changes, some of which are in response to an increasingly unpredictable climate.

The mitigation plan this year has one major focus: prevention.

This year was different for another key reason. With the recently formed Spirit Lake/Toutle-Cowlitz Rivers Collaborative — an intergovernmental group hoping to address how sediment contributes to flood risks and public safety — the plan was drawn with locations other than Cowlitz County in mind.

The plan examines new focus areas, funding sources, and projects in the county and participating cities, said Adam Trimble, senior policy outreach planner at Cowlitz County Building and Planning.

“With this plan on our desk, we can now go along and say, ‘OK, this is a project that might be eligible for funding next year from (Federal Emergency Management Agency),’” or other agencies, Trimble said.

An example of a potential priority might be in Castle Rock, which reported that an area of the Cowlitz River bank is eroding along the city’s fairgrounds, Trimble said. Part of the Interstate 5 highway passes through a levee system, so a potential solution would be to raise that section and make it part of the levee, he said.

None of these projects have the funding or detailed planning to move forward right now, he said. But officials now have a way to identify “problem areas” in the county.

Cowlitz County has 10 levees and six diking districts, which surround the most populous areas and reduce flooding risk, according to an interactive flood risk map on the county’s website. Areas outside of that, on unincorporated land, don’t have the same levy protection and are therefore somewhat more vulnerable to hazardous flooding, Trimble said. Some places might have protection, though not necessarily the best protection.

“There’s a similar situation in Kalama, where they have a single storm drain basically for their downtown area,” Trimble said. “It has great protection from heavy flooding and potential blockage. ... But the water could potentially be so high that (an employee) wouldn’t even see the blockage until it occurred, or removing the blockage could become challenging.”

The last flood in Cowlitz County to get a federal disaster declaration happened between Dec. 26, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2022, according to findings listed in the mitigation plan, and was accelerated by severe winter storms that winter. Tumultuous rains in November flooded parts of urban Cowlitz County.

Sediment

Complicating the issue is the sediment and ash leftover from the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. The effects of fast-moving and unpredictable sediment were laid bare most recently in the debris slide at Coldwater Ridge in May, which demolished one of the only drivable access points to the mountain and closed the Johnston Ridge Observatory for the rest of the summer.

Sediment can easily contribute to flood risk, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said in a report. When debris goes downstream, it ends up in local waterways and makes the rivers shallower.

A shallower river means it takes less rainfall for a river to flood. Communities without dikes or levees are more vulnerable, Trimble said.

This is especially true at Spirit Lake and the Toutle and Cowlitz rivers.

The Spirit Lake/Toutle-Cowlitz Rivers Collaborative works in tandem with several local and state experts, Trimble said, to continue research on how to control sediment, the movement of which can become a major issue during a flood. Twenty governments — including the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments, cities of Kelso and Longview, and the Port of Longview — have joined.

“Our job is to bring people together to solve problems with public policy and in the public policy realm,” said Chris Page, a Washington State University researcher who serves as an impartial facilitator for the group.

The collaborative, which began officially in April 2021, does not focus only on flood risks. The intergovernmental group also studies the intersecting issues of fish recovery, economic development, public safety and recreation in the river system, said Bill Fashing, executive director of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments.

Uncontrolled sediment could cost $29 million in flood damage every year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ long-term management plan. Local jurisdictions would possibly have to spend $28 million to fight damages incurred by flooding.

The mix of cooperation between regional tribal governments, local agencies and state lawmakers helped secure $90,000 from the Washington state Legislature in 2022 to operate for another year.

In the future, project leaders hope these steps can lead to actions that will help control sediment, but funding remains a challenge, according to the 2018 Mount St. Helens Long-Term Management Plan passed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We will forever have funding challenges,” Fashing said.

Cowlitz County commissioners in May accepted $1.5 million in state funding for various projects to reduce flooding south of Kalama, drainage improvements just east of Castle Rock and a culvert replacement on Rose Valley Road at Mullholland Creek. This came only weeks after commissioners approved a $2.5-million project to replace a culvert on Ostrander Road.

The collaborative will have to continuously ask the federal government for more money to help pass solutions officials say will help manage flood risk.

Work groups at the collaborative are mapping out where flood risks and out-of-control sediment are most prevalent, Fashing said. Bank stabilization efforts have started in the Lower Toutle River area and the Lower Cowlitz River, he said. A project to help fish passage also began recently, with the goal of helping lamprey pass over the Toutle River Sediment Retention Structure built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

These solutions identified by the Army Corps would focus on controlling sediment flow on the Toutle and Cowlitz rivers as well as increasing the safety of the Spirit Lake outlet, the management plan says. At Mount St. Helens, both environmental risks and a drop in tourism could be helped by increasing sediment control at Kid Valley and the North and South forks of the Toutle River.

The city of Longview and Port of Longview signed a “declaration of collaboration” to participate in these efforts to manage a complicated river system that FEMA considers high on the list of “catastrophic” flood risk, according to the one-year report.