Clam Diggers Rejoice: State sets 39 digging dates starting Wednesday

After an extended break from the sandy shores seafood and sustenance enthusiasts are now trying to remember where they left their shovels and guns.

Monday afternoon the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced 39 tentative razor clam digging dates through the end of the year. Those dates include four approved digs that will begin Wednesday.

The first round of razor clam digs were given the go ahead early this week after marine toxin tests revealed that razor clams are safe to eat. The rest of the proposed digs will be subject to additional marine toxin testing closer to the tentative digging dates.

Those precautions regarding marine toxins are commonplace. However, with COVID-19 concerns still looming razor clam digs are now contingent upon additional coronavirus monitoring by public health officials.

“Close proximity can accelerate the spread of COVID-19, so we’re asking the public to take steps to thoroughly prepare for their visits to avoid increasing risk,” Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal region director, said in a press release.