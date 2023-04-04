COUGAR — Work will begin September on a Lewis River boat ramp located in Cougar to improve the dam's ability to handle surplus water, the dam's operating company said last week.

PacifiCorp runs the boat ramp at Swift Forest Camp on the Lewis River, which is a draw for recreational activities but also host to a reservoir and spillway gate that need maintenance work for the next six months.

Campers hoping to make a reservation after Sept. 1 will have to wait six months for the boat ramp to open again, PacifiCorp said in its news release last week.

The undertaking requires lowering the reservoir elevation to 950 feet; the Swift Forest Camp boat ramp is shut down if the water height reaches 972 feet.

PacifiCorp will build a bulkhead system and retrofit the spillway gate, the company said.

"This short period of closure, much of it when the camping area and public boat ramp is closed, will make it possible to perform other spillway work in the future without affecting the reservoir level," PacifiCorp stated.