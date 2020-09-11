Bike sales enter 'The Black Hole'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six months into the stay-at-home COVID-19 era, people have been forced to look for new entertainment.

For some, that’s meant going back to old but reliable activities like riding bicycles. However, after production of bikes came to a screeching halt oversees earlier this year due to coronavirus, shops across the country are still experiencing huge supply shortages.

The current shortage is due to the production of bikes coming to a complete stop in January and February of this year. Bikes that have been in stores the past few months are left over from previous production lots, so it’s taken a few months for shops to close the gap and reach this event horizon.

“I call this portion of time, ‘The Black Hole.’ That’s when nothing was done. It’s not just bikes, it’s everything. We can’t get helmets; we can’t get parts; we can’t get anything. We’re out of some tubes completely. We’re out of some tires. We have a lot of stuff on back order,” Genece Cooper of Bob’s Bike Shop said.

Cooper said that it took the shop a while to reach the gap in available stock. But when it hit, it hit hard.