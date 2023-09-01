The Southwest Clean Air Agency said Clark and Cowlitz counties could see unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke throughout the region Friday afternoon.

Increased fine particulate matter from regional wildfires could waft through the region, according to a news release from the SWCAA. The agency uses the Air Quality Index that ranks air quality levels from good to hazardous based on the fine particulate matter in the air.

As of Friday morning, the air levels in Longview were still considered "good" with an index of 34 but have continued to rise, according the SWCAA's website that regularly monitors air quality.

Levels over 151 are considered unhealthy, especially for vulnerable populations such as older adults, children and those with lung or heart issues, the agency said in a news release.

Smoke can lead to chest pain, fast heartbeat, coughing, an asthma attack and headaches, the news release said. The agency recommends staying indoors, closing windows, and limiting outdoor physical activity.

If driving, the agency recommends keeping the windows shut and, if using air conditioning, to recirculate the air and not pull air from the outside.

The Camp Creek Fire has continued to burn about 25 miles east from Portland, with winds bringing the smoke into Southwest Washington, according to the National Weather Service.