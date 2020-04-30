2020 pikeminnow season delayed to start May 11 due to COVID-19

The Pikeminnow Sport- Reward Fishery, which pays anglers to reduce the population of the salmon-hungry fish, likely won’t start until May 11 at the earliest, according to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).
Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that fishing and other outdoor recreational activities will reopen by Tuesday, May 4, but anglers will have to wait an extra week to get paid to pursue the voracious Northern pikeminnow across the Pacific Northwest’s waterways.
The BPA’s yearly pikeminnow reward fishery typically runs from the start of May through the end of September. Its goal is to control the population of the bony fish that feast on juvenile salmon and steelhead.
Other COVID-19 related changes to the program will include physical barriers at registration stations to encourage social distancing.
Registered anglers will still earn a bounty for each pikeminnow over nine inches long they turn in. The bounty increases — from $5 per fish up to $8 per fish — the more fish an angler turns in. Specially tagged pikeminnow, used by fish scientists to estimate the fish’s overall population, net a $500 reward each.
Northern pikeminnow are gluttonous predators that consume millions of young salmon and steelhead each year, according to BPA. The program has since 1990 paid anglers to remove them from the Columbia and Snake rivers to give salmon and steelhead a better shot at survival. So far, anglers have caught nearly 5 million pikeminnow and reduced the annual predation on young salmon and steelhead by about 40 percent, according to the BPA.
The program is administered by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission and funded by the BPA.
More information is available at www.pikeminnow.org or at 800-858-9015.
