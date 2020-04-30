2020 pikeminnow season delayed to start May 11 due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pikeminnow Sport- Reward Fishery, which pays anglers to reduce the population of the salmon-hungry fish, likely won’t start until May 11 at the earliest, according to the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).

Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that fishing and other outdoor recreational activities will reopen by Tuesday, May 4, but anglers will have to wait an extra week to get paid to pursue the voracious Northern pikeminnow across the Pacific Northwest’s waterways.

The BPA’s yearly pikeminnow reward fishery typically runs from the start of May through the end of September. Its goal is to control the population of the bony fish that feast on juvenile salmon and steelhead.

Other COVID-19 related changes to the program will include physical barriers at registration stations to encourage social distancing.

Registered anglers will still earn a bounty for each pikeminnow over nine inches long they turn in. The bounty increases — from $5 per fish up to $8 per fish — the more fish an angler turns in. Specially tagged pikeminnow, used by fish scientists to estimate the fish’s overall population, net a $500 reward each.