Maddie Tetz and Valerie Tobias each scored a goal Thursday as the Oregon State women's soccer team took a 2-0 win over UC San Diego at Lorenz Field.

The game was the home opener for the Beavers (2-1), who split a season-opening California road trip last week.

Tetz got Oregon State on the board just before halftime. Rin Choi started the play with a pass to Tobias, who quickly moved the ball upfield to Tetz. She took took the pass, fended off a Tritons defender and lofted a shot just over leaping UC San Diego keeper Keara Fitzgerald.

Tobias scored at the end of a strong rush by the Beavers. Lindsey Antonson dribbled up the right side and found McKenna Martinez open in the box. Martinez could have taken the shot herself, but didn't rush the play and made the pass over to a wide open Tobias who sent the ball into the net.

"I think McKenna made a really good decision there, an unselfish decision. I think she got to a really good spot where she could've, but then she read the movement of the defenders, made a very unselfish play and we were able to find the back of the net," said OSU head coach Lauren Sinacola.

Oregon State had a 15-13 advantage in total shots and a 6-4 edge in shots on target. Both teams earned six corner kicks.

OSU keeper Hailey Coll made two saves. Mya Sanchez came on for the final 15 minutes and also had a pair of saves to secure the shutout.

Oregon State will host University of the Pacific at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.