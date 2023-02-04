Oregon State rallied from an 18-point deficit to force overtime Friday night against No. 7 Utah in a Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

The upset bid ultimately fell short as the Utes held on for a 75-73 victory.

Oregon State had the opportunity to tie the game on its final possession in overtime. Trailing 75-72 with 19 seconds left to play, Timea Gardiner missed on a 3-point attempt but Raegan Beers grabbed the offensive rebound and passed to Talia von Oelhoffen, who also missed on a 3-pointer.

Beers once again came up with the rebound and von Oelhoffen had another attempt from deep which was off the mark. Gardiner scrambled to gain possession and put up a desperation shot as time was running out. The shot from just inside the left sideline had no chance but Gardiner was fouled with less than a second left on the clock.

Gardiner was awarded three free throws and could have forced a second overtime by making all of them. Her first attempt hit the back of the rim and after making the second free throw she missed the final shot intentionally. Oregon State was unable to gather the rebound before time expired.

Utah (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12) took control early and led 31-13 midway through the second quarter.

The Beavers made a push late in the third quarter as back-to-back 3-pointers by von Oelhoffen sparked a 10-3 OSU run.

The Beavers trailed 54-46 going into the fourth quarter. Utah started the quarter with a 7-0 run of its own to push the lead back to 15.

OSU senior guard Bendu Yeaney then helped propel one final push by the Beavers. The rally started when Yeaney had the ball stolen by Utah's Ines Vieira with just over 7 minutes left to play. Yeaney responded to the error by stealing the ball back and scoring on a layup. The play energized the team and the home crowd.

That was the first of three steals in the quarter by Yeaney, who also scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Beavers were still down by six with 2 minutes left to play. Yeaney cut the deficit to four with a layup and after getting a defensive stop, von Oelhoffen hit a jumper to pull Oregon State within two. After another defensive stop, the Beavers ran a play for Gardiner, who tied the game with a left-handed layup to force overtime.

Von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (11-11, 3-8) with 17 points. Raegan Beers had 11 points and nine rebounds and Jelena Mitrovic added eight points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Alissa Pili led Utah with 23 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 17.

Oregon State will host Colorado at noon Sunday.