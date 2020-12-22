Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State's career leader in punting average, declares for NFL Draft

Although he played in nine fewer games during the truncated 2020 season, Draguicevich III recorded the best punting average of his career, at 46.7 yards per punt, after averaging 45.7 as a sophomore and 45.1 as a junior. Draguicevich III had the Pac-12's second-best punting average this season and ranked first in net punting, with an average of 41.6 yards per punt.

Despite playing in just four games, the Texas native still managed to stick eight of his 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and he had five punts of 50 yards or longer. Draguicevich III recorded the longest punt of his career, and the longest by a Pac-12 punter this season, when he booted a 78-yarder against Oregon earlier this season.

A two-time Ray Guy Award watch list selection, Draguicevich III was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after his redshirt sophomore season in 2018, and was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team entering the 2020 season. More awards could be rolling in soon for the Hutto, Texas, native, with the conference announcing its postseason selections Tuesday.

It's rare that more than two or three punters are selected in the NFL draft and only eight have been taken in the last three drafts. Two punters, Texas A&M's Braden Mann and Syracuse's Sterling Hofrichter, were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but neither before the sixth round.

The Cougars may have just signed Draguicevich III's replacement, receiving a letter of intent from Australian punter Nick Haberer last Tuesday. The only other option on WSU's current roster is redshirt freshman walk-on Andrew Boyle, who's listed as both a punter and kicker.

