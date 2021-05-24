OSAA softball: Tigers make it two titles in a row

As they did before just before every game this season, the Tigers, ended the pregame warm-ups in a circle with a shout of “first blood.” And while it ended up being the Columbians striking first, plating a run in the top of the first inning, when Clatskanie got its first whiff of a chance, the No. 1 team in the state pounced and didn’t let up until they had hung a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the third inning.

Kalani Ausmus got it started, lining an 0-2 offering from Kyla Cook for a leadoff triple. The next batter, Grace Tallman, rolled a grounder to the right side, and Ausmas beat the throw home to tie the game at 1-1.

That was all the opening Clatskanie needed to kick off a big inning and put the game away then and there. The Tigers finished with seven hits in the top of the third, punctuated by an error-aided little-league home run by Kaity Sizemore to bring three more runs home, and capped by an RBI double by Ausmus to make it 7-1.

Ausmus finished her day at the plate with a 3-for-3 line.

Olivia Sprague went 2-for-4, rounding the bases for an, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth. She finished the three-game stretch of the state tournament hitting .600 and scored eight runs — double what Blodgett allowed in the circle all postseason.