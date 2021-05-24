OSAA softball: Tigers make it two titles in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Clatskanie coach Kevin Sprague called it a “family affair,” and Saturday afternoon, Clatskanie and Rainier took their meet-up three hours south to the biggest stage of the season: the Oregon 3A state title game. With both coming off of semifinal wins earlier in the day, the tournament came down to the two best teams the Coastal Range League had to offer, and for the second straight year, it ended with the Tigers celebrating on the field, this time after taking down their rivals 9-1.
“It’s hard to describe how great it feels,” Clatskanie pitcher Shelby Blodgett said. “It doesn’t get much better than throwing a good game and beating your rival in the state championship.”
The win capped off a 15-1 season for the Tigers. Their only loss came in their regular-season series against Rainier on May 10, but they bounced back with two wins over their rivals after that; one to finish that Friday doubleheader by clinching the 3A CRL title, and the result Saturday to give them the state crown.
Clatskanie’s six seniors finished their careers in red, white, and black with a 64-5 record over the three seasons played, with COVID-19 being the only thing holding them back from a chance for a three-peat in the Oregon state title game.
“I know I have a pretty big bias,” coach Kevin Sprague said. “But as a group they are the most competitive young kids that I have been around. And they do it while having such fun; they are relaxed and enjoy the moment, keeping everything in its proper perspective.”
As they did before just before every game this season, the Tigers, ended the pregame warm-ups in a circle with a shout of “first blood.” And while it ended up being the Columbians striking first, plating a run in the top of the first inning, when Clatskanie got its first whiff of a chance, the No. 1 team in the state pounced and didn’t let up until they had hung a seven-spot on the scoreboard in the third inning.
Kalani Ausmus got it started, lining an 0-2 offering from Kyla Cook for a leadoff triple. The next batter, Grace Tallman, rolled a grounder to the right side, and Ausmas beat the throw home to tie the game at 1-1.
That was all the opening Clatskanie needed to kick off a big inning and put the game away then and there. The Tigers finished with seven hits in the top of the third, punctuated by an error-aided little-league home run by Kaity Sizemore to bring three more runs home, and capped by an RBI double by Ausmus to make it 7-1.
Ausmus finished her day at the plate with a 3-for-3 line.
Olivia Sprague went 2-for-4, rounding the bases for an, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth. She finished the three-game stretch of the state tournament hitting .600 and scored eight runs — double what Blodgett allowed in the circle all postseason.
And once the Tigers got Blodgett that big lead, there was little more to do other than start shining the trophy. The senior ace allowed five hits and followed up Rainier’s run in the first with six shutout frames, ending it in the seventh with a ground ball to Alexis Smith at second base.
Reese Schimmel had the big knock for the Columbians in the first, driving home Lacey Mackinson, who had led the game off with a single. Ryli Gray and Alexis Crape both got into the hit column with doubles, and Jamie Knox hit a single, but Rainier wasn’t able to string anything of consequence together.
Cook finished with nine runs allowed on nine hits for Rainier, striking out three in six innings of work.
Looking to the future, at least five players one the field Saturday afternoon in Springfield will be playing college ball next spring. Schimmel is committed to Central Washington, Cook and Smith will play for Lower Columbia, Ausmus is headed to Cheketa Community College, and Sprague will be at Oregon Tech playing both basketball and softball. Blodgett will join Sprague in Klamath Falls but only on the basketball team. Meanwhile, both Sizemore and Crape are considering their options, with the possibility to play in college still on the table.