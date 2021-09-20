OSAA Football: Tigers can't overcome Bulldogs

WILLAMINA, Ore. — Tony Cueto’s big game on both sides of the ball wasn’t enough to lift the Clatskanie football team to victory last Friday, as the Tigers lost 29-20 to Willamina.

Cueto ran in all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns and racked up 107 rushing yards on 22 carries on offense. On defense, he led Clatskanie with 10 tackles, including five solo stops and two for loss.

The Tigers outgained their hosts 277-175 on the night, but Willamina added a special teams touchdown on a return, and that — along with three made extra points — ended up being the difference.

Ayden Boursaw finished 7-of-15 throwing the ball for the Tigers, though he had two interceptions. He also ran 13 times for 24 yards.

Nelson Warren led the Tigers with 65 receiving yards on two catches, while Alex Wheeler had 41 on two of his own. Wheeler also finished second to Cueto on defense, with seven tackles — two for loss.

Clatskanie (0-3) is scheduled to host Knappa on Friday.

