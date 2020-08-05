OSAA delays fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday that all traditional fall sports will be shifted to March of 2021 and all prep seasons will be shortened.

Winter sports will take place in what has been designated as Season 2, January and February. Fall sports will take place in Season 3, March and April, and spring sports will be scheduled in Season 4, which is set for May and June.

According to the OSAA press release, each season and sport will get an equitable 7-week regular season.

OSAA also removed out-of-season restrictions, allowing for sanctioned practices and interscholastic competition to take place as early as Season 1, which begins August 31.

The Daily News will provide additional information on the latest update from OSAA as it relates to COVID-19 and prep sports in upcoming editions.

