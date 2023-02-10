ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — The Columbians saw their league schedule come to an end Thursday in a 72-55 loss to Nea-Kah-Nie in 3A Coastal Range League play.

Rainier hung tough with the Pirates in the first quarter and went off for 18 points in the second quarter to take a 33-26 advantage into halftime. Colby Biddix led the Columbians with a game-high 25 points.

“I was proud of the guys for playing from start to finish with energy, passion, and competing. Colby Biddix and Josh Ellis did an excellent job controlling the paint (in) the first half,” Rainier coach Jared Baughman said.

Unfortunately for the boys in black and green the second half was not nearly as kind with the Pirates winning both quarters. Nea-Kah-Nie outscored the Columbians 44-22 down the stretch to claim the victory.

“The third quarter we didn’t do as good as a job keeping track of Evan Hanson at the corner and we struggled with Ivan Dante inside,” Baughman noted. “Also, they made adjustments on defense by clogging the middle. We couldn’t make enough plays from the perimeter.”

Ivan Dante led the hosts with 17 points. Espen White added 16 points for the Pirates and Hanson notched 11.

Josh Ellis scored 14 points for Rainier and Charles Crocker chipped in 10.

“The mistakes that we would make are correctable,” Baughman added. “We just need to play more competitive basketball. We can’t afford to miss another season of summer ball.”

Tip-In

Clastkanie lost its final regular season game by a score of 66-53 at Knappa. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.