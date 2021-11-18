Orson
Hi I'm Orson and I’m ten weeks old. Don't let my dazzling good looks fool you. I'm a mellow, friendly... View on PetFinder
Talking Business: Longview coffee shop plans 'night market' to bring together community, small businesses
Taking advantage of its location, a Longview coffee shop plans to hold a night market later this month to allow the community to come together…
People who believe listed items belong to them must file a claim in writing to the Longview Police Department no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 23. The auction is 10 a.m. Dec. 5 in Oakville, Washington.
A late afternoon crash near Tennant Way and Ninth Avenue in Longview caused traffic delays and detours Friday.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The atmospheric river that hit Southwest Washington brought the Cowlitz River to the brink of flooding and caused smaller issues across Cowlit…
The impacts of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by Congress last week will take time to be felt in Cowlitz County.
The left lanes of Interstate 5 southbound and northbound were blocked Monday afternoon after a semitruck collision in the southbound lane near Vader.
A California man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after his vehicle was struck by debris when a semi truck hit the Ko…