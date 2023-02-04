For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon failed to make a three-pointer and its postseason chances are quickly diminishing.

Endyia Rogers and Grace VanSlooten each scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were outmatched and outplayed in every statistic by Colorado and West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh, who scored a career-high 22 to lead the Buffaloes to a 63-53 win Friday night before 5,919 at Matthew Knight Arena.

“They just played harder than us,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “Kind of our shooting woes continue, but I didn’t do a great job tonight as a coach of getting our kids ready. That was a tough one; a tough one to watch. Our kids played hard, I’ll give them that, they played hard and maybe they deserve better than what I’m giving them right now.”

It was Colorado’s second consecutive win in the series, which UO previously dominated (six in a row and nine of 10), and the Buffaloes’ first win at UO since Feb. 10, 2014.

Oregon (14-8, 5-6 Pac-12) fell under .500 in Pac-12 play for the first time this season and the first time after more than one conference game since the end of the 2016-17 season. That was in large part because the Ducks went 0 for 16 from three, committed 15 turnovers and were outscored in the paint.

It’s the second time in as many years that the Ducks went 0 for 16 behind the arc, matching the mark of futility in a win over Cal last season, and third over at least the past 13 years.

“Going into the game, we’re the leading three-point shooting team in the conference — not during conference play, we’ve slipped a little bit there, but overall still,” Graves said. “And we go 0 for 16. You got to do a little bit better than that, I think. ... I thought we rushed a couple tonight. But it’s like anything, you start pressing and so when you get a shot and you get a look, it’s human nature to say, ‘I’m going to be the one to get this one going.’ Nobody was kind of the one to get that going.”

Colorado (17-5, 7-3) had firm control throughout as Vonleh, a sophomore who transferred from Arizona, scored 12 points in a 32-25 first half.

Rogers (seven rebounds) and VanSlooten (six rebounds) each scored four in a brutal third quarter for both teams to cut the deficit to 39-37. Taylor Hosendove (10 points, seven rebounds) was the only other player in double figures for Oregon.

But Frida Formann (12 points) and Vonleh (eight rebounds), who scored 10 in the fourth, helped Colorado pull away to secure its second NET top 25 win of the season.

“It was a tough one to watch and coach, but this one’s on me,” Graves said. “I needed to do a better job tonight and I didn’t.”

Te-Hina Paopao’s struggles continued as she went just 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from three, and hit a pair of free throws. Over the last five games, the third-year sophomore is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 25.9% shooting from the field, including 23.8% from three.

“We’ve got to all do better,” Graves said. “And it starts with me.”

After Graves implored fans to come out to support the Ducks against the mountain schools, UO had its smallest crowd for a Pac-12 home game since Feb. 16, 2018.