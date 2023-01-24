Oregon wants to delay controversial wildfire risk mapping - again

The Oregon Department of Forestry is looking to delay the revision of its controversial statewide wildfire risk map for at least six more months, this time while it awaits input from lawmakers, at least some of whom would like to kill off the mapping plan.

Forestry officials withdrew the initial version of the risk map last August after intense public backlash following its release in late June. The agency subsequently said it would deliver an updated draft March 1, followed by six months of public outreach and education efforts, then another three months to finalize the map and implement resulting requirements.

Now it wants more time.

Eleven bills have been introduced this legislative session that would impact the mapping effort or scrap it, and the agency’s leader and others told members of the Senate Natural Resources Committee last week that they need more time to incorporate any new direction from lawmakers. Asked by the committee’s chair what timeframe he was contemplating for new draft, State Forester Cal Mukumoto said it was uncertain, but it made little sense to invest lots of staff time in the effort until there was more certainty on potential changes.

“My thoughts were late summer or this fall,” he said.

Subsequent public outreach, revisions and the release of a final draft would add months to the process, and to the subsequent implementation of new requirements for property owners.

The wildfire risk map was jointly developed with Oregon State University, an outside consultant and numerous other experts. It was the linchpin of an omnibus wildfire bill passed in 2021 and was supposed to be a “science-based” planning tool to guide state investments and other mitigation and adaptation programs in the bill. Those included new building codes and so-called defensible space requirements for property owners in “high” or “extreme” risk zones.

But the map caused an uproar when the department released the first version then sent letters to landowners in high-risk zones warning them that their properties could be subject to the new requirements, which were still under development by other state agencies. The letters also informed landowners that they had 60 days to appeal their properties’ risk designations if they thought they were inaccurate.

After releasing the map and sending the letters last July, the agency scheduled community meetings to explain the effort. But it ended up combining two scheduled meetings in Grants Pass and Medford into a virtual meeting after receiving physical threats from opponents of the policy.

Mukumoto told lawmakers last week that 1,700 people participated in the meetings, and that officials received 2,000 emails and 300 phone calls in response to the letters it sent out. OSU received a few hundred emails as well, he said.

Many complained they’d been blindsided by the agency’s letter, that the map was inaccurate, that they’d be required to strip their land of vegetation or make expensive upgrades to buildings, and would see their insurance rates skyrocket.

Last August, the agency withdrew the map and suspended the appeals process. It has since acknowledged inaccuracies and said it bungled its public communications effort as it struggled to comply with the tight deadlines in the legislation.

Mark Bennett, a retired Baker County commissioner who now chairs a 19-member wildfire advisory committee that was established by Senate Bill 762, told lawmakers that his committee still feels strongly that the state needs a wildfire “exposure map” to guide its prevention and mitigation efforts, but that the timeline should be extended so the agency and its partners can deliver a better, more accurate package.

Tom DeLuca, dean of OSU’s College of Forestry, agreed, saying some of the data used in developing the map was missing or incorrect or came from data sets that had not been well maintained.

“We would like to have additional time,” he told lawmakers. “We ask for this extension.”

Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, said during the same committee hearing that the map “has gone over like a lead balloon” with his constituents, many of whom were victims of the fires in Santiam Canyon in 2020 and still hadn’t received permits to rebuild. “To say they’re angry is an understatement.”

He contends the state can’t prevent insurance companies from using the map to set rates, and he has sponsored a bill to remove the requirement for the Department of Forestry to develop a map at all.

The state insurance commissioner issued a news release last August saying insurance companies were not and had no plans to use the wildfire map to set rates. He also issued a bulletin to insurance agents warning them that falsely blaming their decisions on the state’s map is against the state’s insurance code, and violators are subject to a penalty of up to $10,000.

Legislation has also been introduced this session to prevent insurance companies from using the information, though they are undoubtedly aware of the risk after major losses from 2020′s historic wildfires and have their own data sets to rely on in underwriting policies.

Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, the chief sponsor of SB 762 and chair of the committee, told lawmakers he was still supportive of the mapping effort. He said the law was a long-delayed response to a potential emergency that reemerges every summer, and that the legislature needed to both act fast and get it right.

“The solution we came across was let’s get what we can on the ground and course correct as we go, because it’s going to need course correction in any number of ways,” he said. “The first big example of that was what happened with the map, and frankly our inadequate communications with people who might be affected by the map.”