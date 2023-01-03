Oregon team breaks into national rankings

The West Linn Lions made their debut in the national rankings this week following its stunning run to winning the championship at the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational.

The Lions made their debut in multiple national rankings this week. The Lions were positioned at No.16 in the ESPN rankings and No. 17 in the Sports Illustrated/SB Live poll.

West Linn attracted the attention of the high school sports world after they knocked off Duncanville (Tex.), the consensus No. 1 team in the country, in the championship game at the tournament last week.

The Lions’ win over Duncanville occurred a day after they had defeated star-studded Sierra Canyon. The Trailblazers feature Bronny and Bryce James (sons of NBA star LeBron James), Justin Pippen (son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen) and Ashton Hardaway (son of former NBA star Penny Hardaway). In addition, the Trailblazers also have Isaiah Elohim, rated as one of the top prospects for the 2024 class.

Defeating those teams was impressive enough. The Lions also defeated defending Oregon 6A champion Tualatin during their run to the title.

The Lions are the first Oregon-based high school to win the championship at the 16-team tournament since Lake Oswego captured the title in 2012 and just the fourth Oregon high school to win in 26 years.

During the tournament, The Lions faced a number of teams with 5-star prospects, but they countered with guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Adrian Mosley.

Shelstad, an Oregon commit, scored 43 points in the win against Tualatin, 38 points during the win against Sierra Canyon and 30 points against Duncanville. He was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 33 points a game while shooting 53 percent from the floor and making 38 of 41 free throw during the tournament. The senior point guard also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

Mosley, named to the all-tournament team, averaged 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals during the tournament. The senior, who transferred from Grant, had 28 points and 11 rebounds against Sierra Canyon.

The Lions grabbed a small piece of history at the tournament, but the season is far from over. The Lions have a game against Nelson Tuesday night and three more games before they begin their Three Rivers League schedule.

The Lions are the top team in the state at the moment and the clear favorites to win the state title after their performance in the Les Schwab tournament.