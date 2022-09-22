Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted amid pandemic, first scores since 2019 show

Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted due to pandemic-induced disruptions to schooling, and students who were already trailing far behind grade level experienced the most harm, somber Oregon Department of Education officials announced.

The staggering blows to students’ academic skills, as measured by the first reliable statewide test scores since spring 2019, could take years to repair and may in some cases never be made up for, they acknowledged.

Across grades three through eight, just 39% of students scored as proficient at reading and writing last spring, down from the previous low of 51%, and just 28% scored proficient in math, far below the previous low point of 40%.

Still, state schools chief Colt Gill struck a determined and even optimistic note, referring to the multibillion-dollar infusion of money that Oregon schools are receiving from the state’s $1 billion-a-year business taxes for education plus another one-time $1.7 billion in federal pandemic aid.

“The results tell us that we need to double down on what we know works when we’re addressing unfinished learning,” he told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Citing the additional billions, he said “Districts can aim those funds … to accelerate academic learning and support mental health and well-being so that kids are really feeling like they are ready to learn.”

In Oregon, unlike most national findings about pandemic learning lags, white students didn’t fare better than students of color during school closure and disruptions. In grades three through six, the share of white students, Latinos students and Indigenous students who mastered English or math all fell 8 percentage points from 2019 to 2022, an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive found. Black students and students with disabilities experienced smaller drops but had far lower proficiency rates to begin with.

A small share of schools and districts defied the distressing statewide and nationwide trends. For example, Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest, saw no change in overall elementary reading and writing proficiency from 2019 to 2022 and its elementary students’ math performance was higher this spring than before the pandemic. District officials credited a new elementary math curriculum they put in place last fall.

Portland’s middle schools were another story, however, as student proficiency levels fell significantly, particularly in math. And district leaders condemned as “dismal” and “unacceptable” the yawning gap between relatively high proficiency levels among their while students and the low proficiency among their Latino and Native American students and rock bottom rates for Black students. On Thursday, they laid out strategies including new curricular materials, stepped up teacher training and deployment of new “learning acceleration” specialists who will work directly with students in high-need schools to gain skills beyond those taught during regular grade-level English and math classes.

Test scores paint an important but incomplete portrait of how much students have learned and the strength of the trajectory they’re on toward college and career success. But “they are the most reliable tool we have to understand the pandemic’s impact on student learning,” said state testing director Dan Farley.

Because fewer than 60% of 11th-graders took the English or math tests, the high school scores aren’t reliable, state officials said. That was true even before the pandemic, and state officials say they are working to find ways to meaningfully measure how well high schools are helping students master academics.

Oregon as a whole and its individual school districts should use the 2022 test score results to redistribute resources to provide more effective instruction to those with the greatest unmet learning needs, Farley said. Those include students who were years below grade level when the pandemic struck, students with disabilities, and Black, Pacific Islander, Indigenous and Latino students. State education officials said they believe students navigating poverty also need more school support. But they said the 2022 test scores didn’t measure socioeconomic performance gaps because all children were declared eligible for free school meals last school year, so neither schools nor the state got information about which students had low family incomes and which did not.

One place that stands out as needing emergency instructional upgrades is the Reynolds School District, which stretches from Northeast Portland through North Gresham and Fairview to Troutdale. Three schools in that district, Davis and Salish Ponds elementaries and Reynolds Middle, had virtually no students who tested as proficient in math, scores showed. (The state only reports that fewer than 5% of all students tested were proficient in any school or district with such troubling results; it doesn’t specify if, say, 4% proved proficient or none did.) Another Reynolds school, Alder Elementary, had virtually no students register as proficient in reading and writing.

Reynolds officials did not return phone calls requesting comment Wednesday.

The scores released Thursday come from the Smarter Balanced Assessments, which include open-ended questions and performance tasks as well as multiple-choice items. Nine other states, including Washington, also use Smarter Balanced tests to measure school performance.

Oregon’s new business tax for education was imposed beginning in 2020 and distributed to districts beginning with the 2020-21 school year. But its effects have yet to be measured, since school spending and operations have been mostly upended by COVID closures, operating restrictions and quarantines since then. Oregon districts have three years to spend slightly more than $1.7 billion in federal pandemic aid. This is the second of those three school years.

Gill said districts should focus that money on techniques and services that have proven to accelerate learning. Those, he said, include immediately providing teachers with regular student performance data from short, frequent tests and giving them time to meet together to interpret that data to adjust instruction on the fly. He also said wrap-around services such a mental health supports that focus on the “whole child” prime students to learn. And he said schools should make sure they feel welcoming and engaging to all students.