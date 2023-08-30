Oregon State revealed the winners Tuesday of three intense starting position battles during its training camp.

The depth chart for Sunday’s season opener against San Jose State had Illinois transfer Calvin Hart Jr. as a starter at inside linebacker, Tyrice Ivy at one of the two cornerback positions, and Tanner Miller claiming right guard.

Hart, a 6-foot, 226-pound senior, is the most experienced inside linebacker on OSU’s roster. He played 13 games in two years at Illinois. Prior to that, Hart spent three years at North Carolina State, where he made 53 tackles combined during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Hart edged Makiya Tongue, a converted receiver, and fourth-year junior John Miller, for a starting berth. Coach Jonathan Smith cautioned that while Hart will start, others will see plenty of time at both inside linebacker positions. Junior Easton Mascarenas-Arnold starts at the other ILB spot.

Smith said Hart’s “physicality and continued grasp of the defense” won over the coaches.

Ivy, a junior who played two years at College of San Mateo, edged several candidates for a starting cornerback berth. Jaden Robinson, who came into camp as a clear choice for the other corner, also starts.

“We’ll play multiple guys back there, but (Ivy) was pretty consistent playing corner, tackling, understanding the scheme, challenging receivers. So he gets the first crack at it,” Smith said.

Perhaps the most surprising of the three was Miller, who edged Nevada transfer Grant Starck for the right guard starting job. Miller, a 6-1, 287-pound junior, begins his fifth year in OSU’s program. He’s played in 27 games, with one start. Starck started 12 games at Nevada last season.

“Tanner Miller has elevated his game in a big way. Showed some flexibility at guard and center,” Smith said. “He got some playing time late in the year last year. He continues to be big time for us.”

Another interesting battle was kicker, where for now, Atticus Sappington handles duties against San Jose State. Sappington and returning starter Everett Hayes fought throughout camp, but Hayes struggled with an injury during the final week.

Smith said Sappington won the job, but “some of that was due to Everett’s availability. Atticus had a great camp. At the scrimmages he was really accurate. Kickoffs accurate and deep. So starting game one, he’s up.”

Sappington, a third-year sophomore from Central Catholic High in Portland, had 40 kickoffs and went 5 of 7 on field goal attempts last season as Hayes dealt with a groin injury.

