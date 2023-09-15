Rare is the high school kicker who has a line of college football coaches at his door holding scholarship offers.

Atticus Sappington is no different. The Oregon State sophomore was just another leg as a senior at Central Catholic High when he decided his college sales pitch would start at College of San Mateo.

“My plan was to go there for six months, get an offer and take my talents to a Power 5 university,” Sappington said.

Six months was reduced to eight weeks when Washington and Oregon State began to show interest. Sappington eventually agreed to a preferred walk-on offer from the Beavers late in 2020.

Three years later, Sappington’s “talents” are on display each Saturday, as he’s become the Beavers’ regular kicker. Through two games, Sappington is perfect on extra point and field goal tries. OSU leads the Pac-12 in defending kickoff returns.

All that’s left is winning a game with a big kick. Oh, and earning a scholarship.

“Just doing everything I can. Coming in, putting in the work every day with the opportunities. Stay in the moment, and whatever happens, happens,” Sappington said.

Sappington was just a name on the roster two years ago as Everett Hayes was solid as Oregon State’s kicker. Then early during the 2022 season, a groin injury sidelined Hayes, and Sappington was called upon. The results were promising: Sappington went 5 of 7 on field goal attempts, and became the Beavers’ primary on kickoffs.

Hayes eventually recovered, but Sappington earned a chance for more. They battled through camp in August. Though it’s unclear if Sappington won the job outright as Hayes came down with a minor injury late in camp, the job is his.

“I felt like I put it out there during fall camp, made the most of my opportunities. I feel like I did enough. The coaches see that, too,” Sappington said. “I feel like I earned it. I put in a lot of hard work during the offseason.”

Hayes has been in street clothes for the first two games. All Sappington can do is continue to produce evidence that he’s the right choice when Hayes is able to return.

“I’m just going out there and doing my thing, putting up film and making sure I’m capitalizing on opportunities,” Sappington said.