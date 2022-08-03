Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition

After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the Super Regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium.

He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.

After six years in Corvallis, his Oregon State career was suddenly over.

And he was hardly alone.

The Beavers have lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from a team that soared as high as No. 1 in the college baseball national polls and came within a whisker or reaching the College World Series. Eight Oregon State players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and have signed professional contracts, two Beavers exhausted their college eligibility and a handful more have entered the transfer portal or left the program since that loss to Auburn on June 13.

When the Beavers gather for their season opener in February, the lineup will be practically unrecognizable.

“You look around and it’s kind of like, ‘Who knows?’ coach Mitch Canham said, when asked about his future lineup. “But at the same time, it’s also exciting.”

Oregon State will have to replace its entire starting outfield, its starting catcher and two key starting pitchers, in addition to multiple relievers and utility role players. Among the departures are some of the most accomplished and well-liked players in the program’s storied history, including first-round draft pick Cooper Hjerpe, Pac-12 Player of the Year Jacob Melton, heart-and-soul outfielder Wade Meckler and the underrated Justin Boyd.

Beyond the draft departures, relievers Reid Sebby and Verburg exhausted their eligibility, while Jake Dukart, Greg Fuchs, Matthew Gretler and Paul Myro IV were part of a group who entered the transfer portal and/or left the program.

Only three players from the Beavers’ final starting lineup of the 2022 season — first baseman Garret Forrester, second baseman Travis Bazzana and shortstop Kyle Dernedde — will return in 2023.

Yet even in a summer of great transition, Canham remains bullish on the Beavers. He has spent the offseason zigzagging the West Coast evaluating recruits and watching his players compete in summer baseball leagues. He’s checked in with scouts, agents, players and their families. He’s talked so much on the phone that during a recent call, he popped in his wireless headphones only to discover they only had 1% battery left.

During the call, when the person on the other end mentioned they had just returned to work from a two-week vacation, Canham chuckled.

“Vacation?” he said. “Sorry. What’s that?”

It has been hectic, apparently, keeping up with all the departures. But it also has been rewarding.

Oregon State’s eight draft selections were the most for the school over 20 rounds of an MLB Draft, and tied for second-most in any draft, a badge of honor for Canham and the program.

“Imagine how many guys would have been drafted if it was still 40 rounds,” he said.

The good news, Canham said, is that after three seasons as coach, he has the program in position to reload rather than rebuild.

Forrester and Bazzana, who earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors last season, will anchor the middle of the order. TJ Wheeler, who was supposed to play a prominent role last season before a fluke eye injury sidelined him for all but 17 games, is returning to form in summer ball. Tanner Smith, who started 24 games behind Logan, will vie for the starting catcher job. And infielder’s Mason Guerra and Jabin Trosky — who hit .333 and .288, respectively, in a combined 43 appearances last year — could push for larger roles.

On the mound, Hjerpe’s dominance will be hard to replace. But fans also thought that last offseason about Kevin Abel.

First Team All-Pac-12 pitchers Jacob Kmatz (8-2, 4.19 ERA) and Ben Ferrer (4-0, 1.72 ERA) will return. So, too, will Jaren Hunter, who pitched well in the postseason, AJ Lattery, closer Ryan Brown (5-1, nine saves) and Brock Townsend, among others. Canham didn’t rule out any of them — including Ferrer and Brown — moving into starting roles next season.

In addition to the returners, the Beavers will bring in a highly-regarded freshman class that Canham called athletic, versatile and talented.

“I really like this class on all sides,” he said. “Pitching wise. Position player wise. There’s speed, power, energy.”

The headliner is outfielder Gavin Turley, the nation’s No. 16 prospect and No. 5 outfielder, according to Perfect Game. Turley, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round, delayed his Major League Baseball career to play at Oregon State and should be a starter from Day 1.

“He’s got every tool,” Canham said. “He’s got a ton of arm strength, a ton of speed. His power is off the charts. You go watch him swing and the ball just takes off. It’s like watching Melton hit a ball. It just disappears. I’m excited to see what he can bring.”

Canham offered similar excitement about several others in the freshman class, including shortstop Dallas Macias, Jesuit left-hander Nelson Keijo, Santiam Christian’s Ely Kennel, first baseman Jacob Krieg and infielder Brandon Forrester, Garret Forrester’s brother.

“Dallas is extremely talented,” Canham said. “Big bat. Strong as all get up. You watch him at the plate and you’re like, ‘Gah-lee.’ The guy is dangerous in the box.

“And Nelson looks like he could play tight end. He’s a big dude. Very competitive. He’s a kid you’ll probably be seeing next year.”