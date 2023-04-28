Onerous state regulations like expensive security requirements and high fines for seemingly minor violations hamstring Oregon’s struggling marijuana industry, according to a new audit released Friday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who recused herself from the review because she has a side job with a cannabis company.

The audit gives short shrift to illicit market forces in a state long known as an exporter of marijuana and drew pushback from officials at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which regulates the industry.

The review questions the need for steel doors and round-the-clock video surveillance and recommends the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission ensure its licensing system tracks demographic data. Auditors said the agency should determine whether a 2022 moratorium on licenses for producers, processors and retailers disproportionately affects “those most negatively impacted by the prohibition of cannabis,” notably people of color.

And the audit advises state leaders to direct the state’s economic development agency, Business Oregon, to work with cannabis businesses, saying its current policy to avoid the industry is rooted in federal prohibition.

The prospect of federal enforcement of cannabis prohibition, auditors said, “no longer carries the same significance, risk, or likelihood.”

“The effectiveness of this federal risk mitigation strategy is unclear as, while it is true that the federal government has not intervened in Oregon’s cannabis industry, it also has not done so in any other state,” the audit says.

The auditors’ conclusions represent a stark departure from four years ago when the Secretary of State’s Office, then led by Dennis Richardson, concluded the state’s “persistent black market heightens the importance of preventive controls.”

The latest audit said with most states adopting some form of legal marijuana, the risk of diversion from Oregon’s legal market “is likely decreasing” — an assertion one OLCC staffer noted in internal records as “speculative/unsubstantiated.”

The Secretary of State’s Office titled its latest audit of OLCC: “Oregon needs to modernize cannabis laws to help grow the state’s economy and ensure equitable opportunities and benefits for all communities.”

“Oregon’s cannabis industry faces significant regulatory issues, stemming from federal restrictions on cannabis,” Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers said in a press release. “This audit revealed Oregon’s regulatory system for cannabis compounds these problems.”

The audit comes on the heels of revelations by Willamette Week that Fagan, elected as secretary of state in 2020, works as a consultant for an Oregon cannabis company. An owner of the company has given $45,000 to Fagan’s campaign, according to state records.

Insiders at Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said they were taken aback by the audit’s strong pro-industry stance.

Records obtained by The Oregonian/Oregonlive show OLCC staff took issue with some of the auditors’ conclusions about Oregon’s regulations, pointing out the rules are intended to address the threats posed by the robust illicit market and organized crime.

Even cannabis retailers themselves have sounded the alarm over crime at their establishments. According to the OLCC, 172 thefts have been reported at licensed cannabis businesses statewide since January 2022.

The cannabis industry, which generated $311 million in tax revenue in 2019-2021, is amidst a deepening economic crisis, as supply far outstrips demand. Median retail prices fell to $4 a gram at the start of 2023, according to state regulators, down 16% from a year earlier. The decline continues a long downward trajectory that has reduced prices by more than half in the seven years since recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon.

At one point during the audit process, Steve Marks, then OLCC executive director, told Secretary of State auditors a draft read “like a Leafly blog,” referring to the site where cannabis consumers can learn about strains and retailers, according to someone who attended the meeting but is not authorized to speak on behalf of either agency.

Marks left the agency earlier this year amid revelations that he and five other OLCC managers had set aside bottles of scarce bourbon for themselves.

The Secretary of State’s performance audits are intended to “identify improvements an agency or program can make to better achieve its objectives and mission,” according to the agency website.

In a Feb. 1 draft, an OLCC official noted that removing state requirements for round-the-clock video surveillance and steel doors on cannabis businesses potentially undermine public safety.

“Security requirements reflect the unique security risks businesses face … and tracking requirements reflect the unique arbitrage/diversion opportunities that exist in cannabis,” the OLCC wrote.

Statistics maintained by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federally funded organization that helps manage law enforcement resources in areas where drug trafficking is most prevalent, show the amount of bulk cannabis seized by police rose sharply in 2021. It dropped the following year but remained higher than 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined.

Oregon has in recent years stepped up grant funding for law enforcement related to illegal cannabis. According to a report issued earlier this year by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, agencies using the grants responded to 172 alleged crimes involving cannabis, including human trafficking; Jackson, Josephine and Douglas counties reported the highest concentration of criminal activity.

Marks earlier this year, records show, reminded auditors that public safety and security “must also be front and center” in the agency’s approach to cannabis regulation.

“While we sincerely hope the assumptions are true that diversion, criminal activity and sales to minors are no longer concerns,” he wrote, “it remains our responsibility to maintain a regulated system.”