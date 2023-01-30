Oregon lawmakers weigh scope of chip industry incentives

As Oregon legislators contemplate how to lure more chip manufacturers to the state, they have to decide not just how much to spend on the effort but who should be eligible for public incentives.

A broad tax credit for research and capital investment could boost manufacturing throughout the state, business advocates argued before the Legislature’s new Joint Committee on Semiconductors this month. As the state pursues a share of $52 billion in federal CHIPS Act money, they’re hoping for a spillover effect that boosts other industries, too.

“We haven’t been so ecstatic about a wholistic program in a long, long time,” said Scott Bruun, vice president with Oregon Business and Industry, the state’s largest business lobbying group. “This creates a generational opportunity for all manufacturers in Oregon.”

The state could offer tax breaks, forgivable loans or other direct payments, as some states have.

Critics, though, warn incentives could quickly get out of hand and sap what the Legislature has left to spend on other priorities. Likewise, watchdogs caution that if Oregon frees up more land for industrial development the state should ensure it’s actually used for chip manufacturing.

“We don’t want to do things that reduce the quality of life for other Oregonians in order to get this federal money,” cautioned Eileen Kiely, a former Daimler finance executive and member of the watchdog organization Tax Fairness Oregon, in comments to state lawmakers this past week.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers is considering proposals that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars to Oregon’s chip industry through tax credits, industrial land preparation, education and expedited regulatory review.

Gov. Tina Kotek said last month that she supports legislation in the $200 million to $300 million range, which would rank among the state’s largest economic development programs in many years.

Industry boosters want even more, arguing that federal funding and income taxes generated by new, high-wage semiconductor jobs will more than compensate for whatever Oregon allocates during the current legislative session.

“It’s going to be very important for this committee to stay unified, because there are going to be some tough votes,” said Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, vice chair of the new semiconductor committee.

“Oregon needs to be bold,” Knopp said at a hearing this month. “We need to think big and we need to act quickly.”

Lawmakers say they hope to vote within the next 40 days, sending a bill to Kotek’s desk just as the U.S. Commerce Department begins allocating CHIPS Act funding to companies planning new factories. That could also coincide with a visit to Oregon by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, tentatively planned for March.

A task force of business and government leaders proposed spending $300 million to $500 million to boost an existing state industrial site readiness program. The program would recoup that money when properties are sold, but the task force suggests reusing those proceeds to keep the program capitalized.

Oregon has no large parcels of vacant industrial land close to chip industry suppliers and workers in the Portland area. That’s one key reason why the state has missed out on the chip industry building boom underway in other parts of the country.

The task force recommends Oregon prepare two sites of at least 500 acres each for chip factories, four more sites of at least 50 acres for device and equipment manufacturers, and eight more sites of at least 15 acres for semiconductor industry suppliers.

Over the past 20 years, much of the industrial land in the Portland area has been gobbled up by data centers and warehouses, which capitalized on generous Oregon tax breaks originally designed for manufacturers. Data centers in the Portland area typically employ just a handful of people, while warehouse jobs are typically near the bottom of the wage scale.

At a committee hearing early this month, Tax Fairness Oregon’s Jody Wiser recommended the Legislature put restrictions on how new industrial sites are used.

“Don’t let it all get frittered away until at least that federal money has been committed,” she said.

Other proposals would allocate $150 million for scientific research centers at Portland State University and Oregon State University. Lawmakers are likely to take up those funding requests as part of a broader education package, outside the semiconductor committee’s work.

One thorny issue squarely before the committee will be whether to offer tax credits to chipmakers, and whether to extend those credits to other industries. It’s a topic of particular interest to lawmakers representing districts outside the Portland area, which have few ties to the semiconductor industry but want manufacturing incentives, too.

“A tax credit could help continue to grow what is likely a feeder organization to some of the larger manufacturers, and in the semiconductor industry,” said Mariah Robbins, a vice president with Newberg dental equipment manufacturer A-dec. She said workers at smaller companies sometimes staff larger factories later in their careers.

It’s not clear just how much the tax credits would cost, but proposals under discussion would offer research tax credit worth up to $20 million per company.

While the vast majority of states already offer such credits, Oregon’s basic tax structure offers many incentives other states don’t have. Those include the absence of a sales tax and a corporate income tax that levies only nominal taxes on businesses that sell most of their products outside Oregon.

Oregon also routinely exempts large projects from the property taxes that other companies pay. Intel, the state’s largest corporate employer, saved more than $200 million last year alone in property tax breaks.

Members of Tax Fairness Oregon say they support incentives for the chip industry but say they should be capped and targeted to ensure they don’t undercut state revenue by giving away tax breaks to unrelated businesses that would operate in Oregon regardless.

“This is called the semiconductor committee. We’re trying to respond to the CHIPS Act. You have choices. You have to limit how much state revenue you can give away and you need to focus it,” said John Calhoun, a former Intel finance executive who now works with Tax Fairness Oregon.