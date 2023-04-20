Oregon could soon legally extend access to physician-assisted suicide to people who don’t live in the state.

House Bill 2279 would lift the 25-year-old Death with Dignity Act’s requirement that physicians only prescribe life-ending medications to Oregon residents. If passed, Oregon would likely become the second state to do so, after Vermont, which is close to passing a similar bill.

While the proposal has elicited vocal opposition from people claiming it would turn Oregon into a destination for people seeking to end their lives, in practice, the state hasn’t been enforcing the residency requirement for over a year.

That’s because Oregon settled a lawsuit on March 28 of last year, filed by an Oregon Health & Science University physician who claimed the residency restriction violated his patients’ constitutional rights. In its settlement, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Medical Board promised to no longer enforce the requirement and to ask the Legislature to codify the change into law.

HB 2279 passed the House on a mostly party-line 35-21 vote last month and received a hearing in a Senate committee earlier this week. The bill would remove all references to residency requirements from the Death with Dignity Act.

Since the state stopped enforcing the residency requirement, at least three people who didn’t live in Oregon have been prescribed and successfully used end-of-life medications, according to state data. The total number could be higher, however, because the Oregon Health Authority doesn’t normally get death certificates for people who die in other states, unless they are Oregon residents.

In total, 2,454 people have died after ingesting end-of-life medications under the state’s law since it was passed in 1997, according to state date from January. Oregon was the first state to permit physician-assisted suicide.

Advocates for the law say they don’t anticipate a significant influx of out-of-state residents seeking end-of-life medications in Oregon if the residency requirement is dropped because of the many hurdles people must jump before getting a prescription, including making two oral requests, 15 days apart to their physician. That process would likely be overly burdensome for someone struck with a terminal disease living in another state, advocates for the law say.

“That person would have to be here for an extended period of time to go through the process,” Geoff Sugerman, an Oregon advocate for physician-assisted suicide, said in a phone interview.

Opponents have pushed back, warning lawmakers that expanding access to medically assisted suicide would have unintended consequences, including making Oregon a destination for “death tourism.” They said Oregon’s executive branch failed in its duty to defend Oregon law by settling the 2021 lawsuit and that lawmakers aren’t legally obligated to pass the bill.

“Removing the residency requirements sets up Oregon to be a lethal drug tourism state and opens up a Pandora’s box for substandard patient evaluation and care, increased pressure on patients to ingest lethal drugs quickly, insurance fraud and unclear legal problems,” said Sharon Quick, a doctor and the president of the Physicians for Compassionate Care Education Foundation.

The issue could be moot, however, given constitutional requirements that Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, said prohibit states from restricting medical care to in-state residents. The 2021 lawsuit had argued that Oregon’s residency requirement violated a clause in the U.S. Constitution that says that “all privileges and immunities” given to citizens of one state must be extended to those in other states.

“The state settled this case because our lawyers believed we didn’t have a defense,” Nosse said at a hearing on the bill in March. “If the Legislature does not pass this bill, the state will probably be sued again, based on the same claim in the first lawsuit that got us here to this place.”