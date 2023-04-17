Most of Oregon’s hospitals are reeling after suffering significant financial losses in a year that officials are calling one of the worst in three decades.

Higher labor costs and longer patient stays pushed 37 hospitals in the state – more than 60% of the total – into budget deficits for the year.

The urgency of the current situation was illustrated last week, when state regulators approved Adventist Health’s purchase of the struggling Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles despite the concerns of some local residents that Adventist Health could impose new restrictions on abortions. Adventist Health is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church. It has said it will not enforce any new restraints on reproductive services.

State regulators noted that Mid-Columbia finished 2022 with an operating loss of $10 million and its cash on hand is “below acceptable thresholds.” The hospital shut down its Celilo Cancer Center last year due to its inability to find qualified employees.

Meanwhile, in Roseburg, CHI Mercy Health announced that it was laying off 50 and shutting down its home health service. Mercy Health’s expenses surpassed its revenue by $4.7 million in the year.

Hospitals have had to pay more for nurses and other caregivers after they quit in large numbers during the COVID-19 crisis. Their patients today tend to have more serious health problems than before the pandemic, and less money and insurance.

Plus, hospitals have fewer options for discharging patients after they’re treated. The same labor shortage that forced hospitals to pay more for qualified people has also hit rehab facilities that in years past would have cared for patients whose recuperation could take weeks or months.

Oregon hospitals reported their average patient length of stay increased by nearly 20% in 2022 to a record 5.64 days. In some particularly difficult cases, hospitals have housed patients for six months to even a year.

Larger hospitals in urban areas tended to be hit hardest.

Providence Health & Systems, the largest hospital system in the state, saw its operating revenue finish the year at $4.6 billion, roughly $300 million less than the prior year.

That decline pushed Providence’s Oregon operation into a $259 million deficit for the year.

Oregon Health & Science University finished the year with a $10.3 million deficit.

Kaiser’s two hospitals in Clackamas and Hillsboro combined for a 2022 deficit of nearly $30 million.

Legacy Health posted an operating loss of $114.8 million in the nine months ended Dec. 31. It expects the losses will continue to mount in the final quarter of its fiscal year.

“At Legacy Health, we are not immune to the national financial crisis facing hospitals in the aftermath of the pandemic,” Legacy said in a statement. “Rising costs, staffing shortages and patient backlogs are contributing to create a historic crisis for hospitals across our region and the nation.”

Inflation was a significant factor in Providence’s financial issues. Providence spokesperson Jean Marks said the health system negotiated contracts with various health insurers before costs began to ascend. Now, increasingly, the reimbursements paid by insurers are far below Providence’s costs.

“That is why commercial insurers like UnitedHealthcare and Cigna are reporting record profits while health systems like Providence continue to lose billions,” Marks said.

It wasn’t just the metro-area giants finishing the year in the red. Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay posted a deficit of $47 million. St Charles Health System, which operates four hospitals in Central Oregon, finished the year with a $121.9 million deficit.

Investment losses posed yet another problem for Oregon hospitals. Matt Swafford, the chief financial officer for St. Charles, pointed out that a lousy year on Wall Street contributed $88 million to the health system’s annual deficit. Its total deficit from operations was $35.5 million.

The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems warned that 2023 so far is bringing no relief.

“After two years of losses, hospitals are facing extraordinarily difficult choices,” said Becky Hultberg, the trade group’s president and CEO. “Organizations will struggle to remain sustainable in this type of environment.”