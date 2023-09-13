Penalties can halt offenses in their tracks and Oregon experienced that more than once while still managing to win at Texas Tech.

The Ducks committed 14 penalties in the 38-30 win in Lubbock, including eight on offense. Four of those were for false starts, three by left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and one by center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Three of those four false starts occurred on drives that ended with Oregon punting.

“First thing we put up in front of our players (Monday) is a penalty and then acknowledging how that drive finished when we had a penalty within that drive,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Really recognizing if we eliminate some really careless errors and figure out ways to drill those things in practice it’s going to make us a completely different team.”

After last week’s game Lanning attributed the pre-snap movement in part to Texas Tech’s defense having a similar cadence to Oregon’s offense, but said the Ducks would have to improve at dealing with stems by opposing defensive lines.

Conerly did not attribute his penalties to the opposition though.

“That was all me and my anxiety being too high,” Conerly said. “I really have to take a deep breathe and calm down. ... Of course, it’s a simple fix. I did take ownership of it and apologize to all the guys. Being the left tackle and being the starter, I have to hold myself to a higher standard and I can’t have such costly penalties like that.”

Conerly’s first false start came with goal to go and Oregon still managed to score a touchdown on the next play, with Bo Nix connecting with Tez Johnson for a 13-yard score.

After Texas Tech cut the deficit to 15-13 early in the second quarter, Conerly moved before the snap on the first play of the drive. The Ducks went three-and-out.

Powers-Johnson was penalized for moving the ball slightly before a third and 6 midway through the second quarter, leading to another punt.

“Every third down was like a damn party on the field,” Conerly said.

After Texas Tech took a 20-18 lead early in the first, Conerly again was penalized.

He felt he was able to calm down as the game went on.

“That’s something that I have to clean up myself,” Conerly said. “That’s not on anybody else but me. I really have to calm down and play my game, not think too much.”