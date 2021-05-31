Oregon Ducks the No. 14 seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament, open regional play against Central Connecticut

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon baseball is the No. 14 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks (37-14), who are making their eighth postseason appearance all-time, will open regional play against Central Connecticut (28-13) at 2 p.m. Friday at PK Park.

“Thrilled to be honored to get into the tournament, first of all, and then to host is outstanding for this program,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “This was part of the vision and the dream and we’re going to do our best to fulfill this dream and this vision that so many people had.”

Having the opportunity to host a regional and return to the postseason for the first time since 2015 were among the reasons why Nico Tellache, Gabe Matthews and Kenyon Yovan all returned for Oregon this season.

“It was a long time coming,” Matthews said. “This year has been — really happy I came back and what the coaching staff has done for this entire program and put us where we are. ... I think all the older guys came back with one goal in mind and that was to make regionals and be in the postseason and have an opportunity to make a run.