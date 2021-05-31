Oregon Ducks the No. 14 seed in NCAA Baseball Tournament, open regional play against Central Connecticut

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon baseball is the No. 14 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks (37-14), who are making their eighth postseason appearance all-time, will open regional play against Central Connecticut (28-13) at 2 p.m. Friday at PK Park.
“Thrilled to be honored to get into the tournament, first of all, and then to host is outstanding for this program,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “This was part of the vision and the dream and we’re going to do our best to fulfill this dream and this vision that so many people had.”
Having the opportunity to host a regional and return to the postseason for the first time since 2015 were among the reasons why Nico Tellache, Gabe Matthews and Kenyon Yovan all returned for Oregon this season.
“It was a long time coming,” Matthews said. “This year has been — really happy I came back and what the coaching staff has done for this entire program and put us where we are. ... I think all the older guys came back with one goal in mind and that was to make regionals and be in the postseason and have an opportunity to make a run.
“We couldn’t do it without the younger guys. Those guys bought into the program, bought into what the older guys preach and what the coaches preach. As much as it starts with us it starts with them too.”
LSU (34-22) and Gonzaga (33-17) are the other teams in the Eugene regional and will play at 7 p.m. PT Friday. Paul Mainieri, LSU’s legendary coach for the past 14 seasons, announced last week he’ll be retiring after this season.
Wasikowski called it an honor to host Mainieri, who won the 2009 national championship, four SEC regular season title and six SEC tournament titles, and an LSU fan base that regularly averages the nation’s leading attendance at over 10,000 per home game.
“The best team, the most competitive team in this regional is going to win it,” Wasikowski said. “We’re going to prepare our guys to the best of our ability to where we’re the most competitive team.”
Oregon has never played Central Connecticut or LSU and is 20-2 all-time against Gonzaga, including a 10-3 win earlier this month.
The Eugene regional is paired with the Knoxville regional and No. 3 seed Tennessee, which hosts Duke, Liberty and Wright State. The winners of the two regionals will play in a best-of-three Super Regional starting June 11.
It’s the third time PK Park will host an NCAA Regional, previously doing so in 2012 and 2013. Oregon is 15-14 all-time in postseason play with a 12-10 mark since baseball returned to UO in 2009. UO is 11-8 all-time in regional play, including 6-2 at PK Park, where Oregon is 7-4 in postseason play.
Eugene native and UO ace Robert Ahlstrom grew up watching Ducks games. The junior southpaw will now get a chance to throw the opening pitch of a regional.
“Being a part of it now, it’s truly awesome,” Ahlstrom said. “This is a great opportunity. We have some good clubs coming into Eugene but having home-field advantage is awesome. We got to take care of business.”
Oregon went 21-7 at home this season and its team ERA is more than two runs per game better at pitcher-friendly PK Park (2.61) compared to on the road (4.70), with nearly half as many home runs allowed and 110 more strikeouts in five more home games than road games.
Wasikowski doesn’t believe the Ducks have peaked yet and Ahlstrom agrees.
“I think we have more in the tank,” Ahlstrom said. “I think we have more to show and hopefully we peak right around now because you want to peak late. That would be awesome to see.”