Oregon Ducks’ secondary contains Arizona’s explosive passing attack

Facing one of the most explosive passing offenses in the country and perhaps the most talented opposing receiving corps it will see in the regular season, Oregon’s secondary kept a top on the coverage and contained Arizona’s aerial attack.

The No. 12 Ducks allowed Jayden de Laura to complete 24 of 42 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, but just two of his passes went for more than 20 yards and he threw an interception in Oregon’s 49-22 win Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. De Laura’s 108.44 passer efficiency was the lowest allowed by Oregon in its five games against FBS teams this season and its best since last season’s game against Washington, which took place in pouring rain.

Wildcats receivers Jacob Cowing (77 yards), Tetairoa McMillan (48) and Dorian Singer (56) combined for 14 catches for 181 yards for Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12), which entered the game with 31 passes of 30-plus yards through five games.

“I think we got tested, we got some great experience,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I think those are really good wideouts and a quarterback that does a good job of distributing the ball. I still want to see us be better there. We got to be able to defend those shots. And we put those guys on islands at times, we said we’re gonna play man-to-man and see if we can hold up, and I thought we did. But certainly still some moments for growth. We’re not going to change the standard because they’re good. Yeah, they’re good at wideout. But we want to get better there.”

De Laura connected with Cowing for a 37-yard strike down the right sideline with Trikweze Bridges in coverage on UA’s opening drive, but it went for naught as Cowing fumbled an exchange with de Laura four plays later.

Singer hauled in a 38-yard pass during the third quarter despite defensive holding by Jahlil Florence, but that too was moot as Oregon got the ball back two plays later when Bennett Williams forced a fumble on a sack of de Laura and Keyon Ware-Hudson recovered.

“I think we did a good job today tackling for the most part,” Williams said. “We knew they were a big shot team. So we knew they were going to try and get the ball over our head and I think we did a good job of making them check it down and then coming and rallying to the tackle.”

Making the feat more impressive for Oregon’s pass defense — which entered the game ranked last in the Pac-12 and 119th nationally — was the Ducks were without safety Bryan Addison and freshman defensive back Khamari Terrell due to unspecified reasons and cornerback Dontae Manning was penalized for targeting during the first half.

Florence, a true freshman, had a season-high four tackles and snagged his first interception off a tipped pass by Brandon Dorlus on Arizona’s opening drive of the second half.

“I think he got a lot of experience,” Lanning said. “As a freshman it’s good to go get good experience. The only way to become a better player is to get out there on the field and experience it firsthand. He got a little handsy at times. He can certainly play better, play the ball in the air but with the biggest things you got put them on stage and he didn’t play with any fear. He went out there and he operated.”