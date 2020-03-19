Oregon agencies ban camping due to COVID-19

Three Oregon agencies announced Thursday that they will suspend camping to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations for all state park stays from April 3 to and including May 8 will be canceled and site fees refunded.

Before May 8, the department will review the state park campground closure to decide whether it should be extended. The decision affects all individual and group overnight facilities: campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees, and services operated by concessionaires. The suspended service also affects reservations for group day-use areas.

Oregon Department of Forestry campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam, and Tillamook State Forests will not reopen for individual or group use, and year-round campgrounds will close starting on Monday, March 23.

During this time, trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open to the public.