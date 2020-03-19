Oregon agencies ban camping due to COVID-19

Three Oregon agencies announced Thursday that they will suspend camping to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations for all state park stays from April 3 to and including May 8 will be canceled and site fees refunded.
Before May 8, the department will review the state park campground closure to decide whether it should be extended. The decision affects all individual and group overnight facilities: campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees, and services operated by concessionaires. The suspended service also affects reservations for group day-use areas.
Oregon Department of Forestry campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam, and Tillamook State Forests will not reopen for individual or group use, and year-round campgrounds will close starting on Monday, March 23.
During this time, trails, forest roads and trailheads on state forestlands will remain open to the public.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing its Wildlife Areas to overnight camping effective Sunday, March 22. The closure affects both dispersed camping and established campgrounds. While camping will be prohibited, wildlife areas that are currently open remain open to visitors for day-use activities including wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting and other outdoor recreation. See the ODFW Wildlife Area Visitor Guide for more information (link at bottom).
State park, forest, and wildlife area camping areas are built into relatively small areas by design. Maintaining social distance is difficult. Working with fewer staff and volunteers is becoming a reality, making it difficult to maintain proper cleaning procedures.