The year was 1989. The Soviet Union was still (barely) in existence. "Cops" began airing on Fox. The Voyager 2 probe reached Neptune. And the Woodland Swimming Pool and Recreation District was formed to help the city build a public pool.

A lot has changed since 1989, but Woodland is still no closer to building a pool than they were when George H. W. Bush was beginning his presidency. In fact, it seems to be going backwards: Cowlitz County is now looking to dissolve the swimming pool district formed to oversee the project, declaring it nonfunctioning.

That doesn't mean there is no hope for Woodland having a fun way to cool down on hot days. Last month, the Woodland City Council accepted a donation from local tulip farm owner Benno Dobbe of a parcel of land near Horseshoe Lake. The city plans to develop this land into a splash pad.

It is unclear how much the project will cost, but Kelso is spending about $836,000 to replace equipment at the Catlin Rotary Spray Park this summer.

We'd like to see a different group formed to help establish a city pool — the Woodland Community Swimming Pool Committee — join in the splash pad project. The nonprofit has also been working towards this goal since the late 1980s, but despite having money in the bank and land on hand, the project is at a standstill and a partnership with the YMCA ended amid the pandemic.

The committee is an active, registered nonprofit with the state and had about $896,000 at the end of 2021, according to the Secretary of State’s Corporations and Charities filing system.

But yet, the city is still look for money to pay for the new splash pad. Woodland received $82,000 in legislative funds to put toward the project and also plans to look for grants and donations. Plus, fee revenue from residential developers to pay for new park projects is about to run dry so the city is considering charging builders more.

We think the committee backing the splash pad is the best way for them to contribute to the community, as the quest to build a public pool in Woodland may have been exhausted.

First and foremost, pools are simply a major expense for a city to take on. When Woodland put a $7.9 million bond on the November 2017 ballot to fund pool construction, voters rejected. And most pool owners are more than eager to tell you exactly how expensive they are to maintain.

A municipal pool also doesn't have the option of cutting those costs with DIY labor. Everything needs to be done by employees, and lifeguards must be on duty at all time when the pool is open. Lily Wall, recreation manager for the city of Chehalis, told The Daily News this week that the Shaw Aquatic Center will cost the city approximately $135,000 a year in maintenance and another $165,000 to cover staffing and operations in 2023.

For comparison, the operating costs of a splash pad are far lower. A 2016 report by Chelan County regarding the viability of converting an existing park in the area into a splash pad concluded that the cost of construction would be somewhere between $500,000 and $2 million, depending on factors such as the size of the park and whether the water would be recirculated to cut down on consumption. Annual maintenance would cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

All this is to say that the city of Woodland and the swimming pool committee wouldn't only need to raise $8 million for the pool — something they'd need to do without a bond — they would also need to come up with roughly $300,000 a year, every year. While Chehalis does put the $140,000 a year it earns from admissions and swim lessons back into the pool, the city still needs to fork over the remaining $160,000 out of their general fund every year. Woodland might not be too keen on doing the same.

Cities might also shy away from pools due to the liability. Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4, and the second-leading cause for those 5 to 14, according to data from the CDC. Having full lifeguard staffing at all times will be crucial, however, accidents do still happen. Many cities in recent years have opted for a splash pad over a public pool because it eliminates the threat of drowning.

So, what to do going forward? Well, we'd like to encourage the pool committee to get behind this splash pad project. Sure, it's not exactly the thing you've been working for over the past 34 years. But it will help make the best splash pad possible for Woodland without seeking additional funds, whether through donations or state grants that ultimately come from taxpayers.

The land held by the group is already right next to the parcel donated for the splash pad. Why not add it into the project? Or sell it and help fund the splash pad? You'd make a more enjoyable park in doing so, rather than hanging on to an empty parcel of land for something that will likely never be built.

A swimming pool group pivoting to a more achievable goal that still helps the community also is not an unprecedented act. In the 1950s, Woodland's Neil family began raising money for a city youth center which would include a pool, according to TDN archives. After about 10 years, they deemed the cost simply too high. They instead gave the money they'd accrued to Woodland High School so their football field could get a new grandstand.

This is an opportunity for the pool committee to put the resources they've accrued into a project that, while not exactly what they pictured, will add a lot of summer fun to the city of Woodland, just like the Neils did before them. We hope they'll seize the opportunity.